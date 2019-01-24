Raiders QB Derek Carr, irked by ESPN host, tries to set up UFC-style fight with him

ESPN's Max Kellerman may want to think twice the next time he has something to say about Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

After "First Take" host Kellerman raised doubts this week about whether the Raiders could acquire a viable player in exchange for Carr, the NFL signal caller responded by trying to set up a UFC-style fight with the host.

Carr even addressed his Twitter message to the UFC and its president, Dana White.

"hey how do I challenge a couple of these clowns on tv to a fight?" Carr wrote, in an apparent reference to Kellerman and perhaps co-host Stephen A. Smith as well.

"I think we should start a business together," Carr continued, to the UFC and White, "Where pro athletes can challenge some of these people to an octagon fight."

In his TV commentary, Kellerman had suggested that the Raiders trade Carr, a 27-year-old veteran from Fresno State, and draft Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, 21, the Heisman Trophy winner, to replace him.

But the question for the Raiders about Carr, according to Kellerman, is: "Can they get anything for him?"

Kellerman also asked about Carr: "Is he a placeholder until they find the next guy?"

In another tweet, Carr said he wants to get some "accountability to these kinds of people."

Carr has started 78 games over his career, completing 1,759 of 2,800 passes for 18,739 yards, which is second on the all-time franchise list, the Fresno Bee reported.

Whether Kellerman had any immediate response to Carr wasn't known.