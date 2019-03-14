NFL's Dak Prescott can keep dog that allegedly bit neighbor, but must move pet out of town, reports say

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and the city of Frisco, Texas, reached a deal Wednesday after one of Prescott’s dogs allegedly bit off part of a neighbor’s finger last month, according to reports.

The dog, an American Staffordshire terrier named Icon, was spared euthanasia following the attack, but the NFL player will need to make arrangements to move his pet out of town, FOX 4 of Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Until then, Icon must stay in the custody of a veterinarian, the station reported. Since the attack in February, Icon has been kept at a Collin County animal shelter.

The agreement means Prescott and Icon will no longer have to face a scheduled “dangerous dog” hearing that had been scheduled for next week, FOX 4 reported.

That hearing could have resulted in a decision to have the dog euthanized, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The neighbor called 911 on Feb. 25 after two of Prescott’s dogs managed to get through a fence and enter her yard, the Morning News reported.

"They bit off my finger," the woman told a 911 dispatcher, according to reports.

Prescott faces no charges in connection with the case, the Morning News reported.

It was unclear if any arrangements had been made for financing the neighbor’s medical treatment.