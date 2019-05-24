NFL’s Aaron Rodgers trounced by Packers teammate in beer-chugging duel

Aaron Rodgers may play for the NFL's Green Bay Packers, but some people can tell he’s not originally from Wisconsin.

At Thursday night’s NBA playoff game in Milwaukee between the hometown Bucks and the Toronto Raptors, the California-born Rodgers lost an impromptu beer-chugging contest to his Packers teammate, left tackle David Bakhtiari.

AARON RODGERS LEFT UNSATISFIED WITH 'GAME OF THRONES' FINALE

As cameras watched them, Bakhtiari – who is also from California -- downed two beers as if pouring them straight down his throat.

Then Rodgers could only manage to drink about a half a beer in response.

To celebrate his clear victory, Bakhtiari quickly drank a third beer as the crowd cheered.

Brewers star Christian Yelich also got in on the act, deepening Rodgers' humiliation.

It actually hasn't been a great off-season for Rodgers. First, a Bucks fan earlier this month bought a beer for the Packer's girlfriend, ex-racer Danica Patrick, while Rodgers watched.

Then Rodgers got killed during a cameo appearance on the next-to-last episode of "Game of Thrones."

Fortunately for him, football season isn't too far away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thursday's beer-chugging may have been the most fun thing about the evening for Bucks fans because visiting Toronto beat Milwaukee 105-99 to take a 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference final series.

The winner will play the Golden State Warriors for the NBA championship.