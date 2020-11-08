NFLPA investigating cameras in Jets' locker room: report

The divide between the New York Jets organization and its players continues to grow as the NFLPA reportedly launched a probe into accusations that the team wrongfully recorded players inside the locker room.

The NFLPA was alerted by players in October that there appeared to be surveillance cameras hidden in smoke detectors inside the locker room, sources told the New York Daily News.

The NFL was immediately informed and responded, on behalf of the Jets, that the cameras did not violate any rules because the players were aware of their presence, the paper reported.

They were also told that the cameras were put in place back in 2008 when the team relocated from Long Island to their present training facility in New Jersey. But several players contested this.

“I’m pissed,” one former player told the Daily News. “That’s our space. Why would you have a camera in there? That’s bullsh--t.”

Two other players told ESPN they were unaware while two others said they knew about the cameras only after security had to investigate instances of missing valuables.

The Jets reportedly do not believe they have violated any rules as the cameras are only used for security purposes upon request and only hold footage for up to 30 days -- all of which the players were supposedly aware of.