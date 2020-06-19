NFL wide receiver Josh Gordon relapsed after brother's death, just a month before suspension: report

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon had relapsed following the death of his brother just one month before his suspension from the NFL, his attorney claimed Thursday.

Adam Kenner told the NFL Network that Gordon’s relapse, which led to his fifth drug policy violation in December and subsequent suspension, was triggered by the death of his older brother.

"Josh had a lapse because of his brother's death," Kenner said. "That set him back. But since that time, he has realized how important it is for him to take the right steps, do what's proper, and understand how to manage these issues."

“He's installed the right team around him to make sure he's on the right path. He understands he's been given every chance. He looks forward to making the most of this.”

Details surrounding the death of Gordon’s older brother were not immediately known at the time of his passing. According to TMZ Sports, Gordon said in a since-deleted Instagram post “Can’t put it all into words just yet, but today was one of those harder days to face."

Gordon, 29, has been suspended eight times overall by either his team or the NFL, including six times since 2013, mostly for violating the league's policies on banned substances. He played for New England and then briefly for Seattle last season before being suspended indefinitely.

Reports on Thursday revealed that Gordon had applied to the NFL for reinstatement.