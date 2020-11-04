NFL Week 9 preview: Legendary quarterbacks meet again in NFC South battle

The NFL will enter the second half of the season beginning Thursday night when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in a must-win for both teams.

The coronavirus has plagued both franchises heading into this game, but it is still set to go on.

Other key matchups in Week 9 include the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills against the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans against the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees sit atop the all-time passing touchdowns mark. As they go tit-for-tat, they will be breaking each other's records.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are on bye weeks.

Read below for a brief look at each game.

NFL WEEK 9 POWER RANKINGS: STEELERS REMAIN UNDEFEATED, DOLPHINS SURGE AFTER WIN VS. RAMS

**

49ERS (4-4) VS. PACKERS (5-2)

The 49ers and Packers both need a win in this game. The 49ers are dealing with the coronavirus and a mess-load of injuries while the Packers are trying to deal with losing against the Vikings last week as well as COVID-19.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 32-28-1 Packers

DATE: Nov. 5

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: Levi’s Stadium

WATCH: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon

**

FALCONS (2-6) VS. BRONCOS (3-4)

The Falcons are trying to pick up some steam after a win over the Panthers last week. Drew Lock led the Broncos to a gigantic comeback victory last Sunday. Something has to give this weekend.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-6 Broncos

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

BILLS (6-2) VS. SEAHAWKS (6-1)

The Bills and Seahawks game features two of the best teams in each conference. Buffalo held off the Patriots last week while the Seahawks are always fun to watch. Could this potentially be a Super Bowl preview?

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-5 Seahawks

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Bills Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

COLTS (5-2) VS. RAVENS (5-2)

The Colts and Ravens could easily be a matchup featured in the upcoming playoffs. Both teams sit at 5-2 right now and this game could potentially have home-field advantage implications.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-4 Colts

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

JAGUARS (1-6) VS. TEXANS (1-6)

The Jaguars and Texans are both dealing with poor seasons. Both teams would like to win to avoid finishing in the basement of the AFC South, so at least this game does have some kind of meaning. Jake Luton, a rookie from Oregon State, will start for Jacksonville.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 24-13 Texans

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: TIAA Bank Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

CHIEFS (7-1) VS. PANTHERS (3-5)

Patrick Mahomes is fresh off a win over the Jets and helping Americans get to the polls. Now, his sights are set on the Panthers. The Chiefs are still one of the best teams in the AFC and they’ve shown it this year.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 4-2 Chiefs

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Arrowhead Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

VIKINGS (2-5) VS. LIONS (3-4)

The Lions could very well be without Matthew Stafford this week as he hit the reserve/COVID list. It would be a huge loss to Detroit as they look to put a stop to any kind of momentum the Vikings think they picked up by beating the Packers last week.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 76-39-2 Vikings

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

TITANS (5-2) VS. BEARS (5-3)

The Titans and Bears are a matchup of 5-2 teams, who both needs wins to stay alive in their division races. It might be ugly, but this game has a lot riding on it.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-6 tied

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Nissan Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

WASHINGTON (2-5) VS. GIANTS (1-7)

Fans in the Northeast will be treated to this yawner. The Giants’ only win this season came against Washington. Both teams hope to break their own losing skids.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 103-68-4 Giants

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: FedEx Field

WATCH: FOX

**

CHARGERS (2-5) VS. RAIDERS (4-3)

The Chargers and Raiders have an important AFC West game. Los Angeles is coming off an embarrassing loss to the Broncos, while Las Vegas is trying to build on a huge road win against the Browns.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 64-54-2 Raiders

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 4:05 pm

WHERE: Nov. 8

WATCH: CBS

**

CARDINALS (5-2) VS. DOLPHINS (4-3)

It feels like forever since the Dolphins were over .500. The Tua Tagovailoa-led squad will have a hard-fought contest against the Cardinals in only the team’s’ 13th matchup all-time.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 9-3 Dolphins

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: State Farm Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

COWBOYS (2-6) VS. STEELERS (7-0)

The Steelers are the best team in the NFL and will look to put the Cowboys away easily. Dallas doesn’t know yet which quarterback will start. It should be a one-sided affair.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 17-15 Cowboys

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: AT&T Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

BUCCANEERS (6-2) VS. SAINTS (5-2)

All of Sunday’s afternoon games are only the appetizer to the meal – the Saints vs. Buccaneers. Tampa Bay will have Antonio Brown for the first time while the Saints will hopefully have a healthy team for the big NFC South game. The Saints got the best of the Bucs in Week 1.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 36-21 Saints

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium

WATCH: NBC

**

PATRIOTS (2-6) VS. JETS (0-8)

The Patriots and Jets' game is a bit of a dud to end the week. Both teams are fighting for the top draft pick.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 65-53-1

DATE: Nov. 9

TIME (ET): 8:15 pm

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: ESPN