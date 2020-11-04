Expand / Collapse search
NFL Week 9 preview: Legendary quarterbacks meet again in NFC South battle

What will happen this week as the league crosses the halfway point?

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The NFL will enter the second half of the season beginning Thursday night when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in a must-win for both teams.

The coronavirus has plagued both franchises heading into this game, but it is still set to go on.

Other key matchups in Week 9 include the Indianapolis Colts taking on the Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills against the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans against the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady and Drew Brees sit atop the all-time passing touchdowns mark. As they go tit-for-tat, they will be breaking each other's records.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are on bye weeks.

Read below for a brief look at each game.

NFL WEEK 9 POWER RANKINGS: STEELERS REMAIN UNDEFEATED, DOLPHINS SURGE AFTER WIN VS. RAMS

**

49ERS (4-4) VS. PACKERS (5-2)

Green Bay Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown can't catch a pass with Minnesota Vikings' Jeff Gladney defending during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The 49ers and Packers both need a win in this game. The 49ers are dealing with the coronavirus and a mess-load of injuries while the Packers are trying to deal with losing against the Vikings last week as well as COVID-19.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 32-28-1 Packers

DATE: Nov. 5

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: Levi’s Stadium

WATCH: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon

**

FALCONS (2-6) VS. BRONCOS (3-4)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

The Falcons are trying to pick up some steam after a win over the Panthers last week. Drew Lock led the Broncos to a gigantic comeback victory last Sunday. Something has to give this weekend.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-6 Broncos

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

BILLS (6-2) VS. SEAHAWKS (6-1)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates with wide receiver DK Metcalf, center, after Wilson passed to Metcalf for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

The Bills and Seahawks game features two of the best teams in each conference. Buffalo held off the Patriots last week while the Seahawks are always fun to watch. Could this potentially be a Super Bowl preview?

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-5 Seahawks

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Bills Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

COLTS (5-2) VS. RAVENS (5-2)

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) performs a somersault after a 22-yard run for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Colts and Ravens could easily be a matchup featured in the upcoming playoffs. Both teams sit at 5-2 right now and this game could potentially have home-field advantage implications.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-4 Colts

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

JAGUARS (1-6) VS. TEXANS (1-6)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, right, celebrates his rushing touchdown with Gardner Minshew (15) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo )

The Jaguars and Texans are both dealing with poor seasons. Both teams would like to win to avoid finishing in the basement of the AFC South, so at least this game does have some kind of meaning. Jake Luton, a rookie from Oregon State, will start for Jacksonville.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 24-13 Texans

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: TIAA Bank Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

CHIEFS (7-1) VS. PANTHERS (3-5)

Kansas City Chiefs' Nick Keizer (48), Demarcus Robinson (11), Tyreek Hill (10) and Patrick Mahomes (15), celebrate a touchdown scored on a catch by Robinson in the second half of an NFL football game agains the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Patrick Mahomes is fresh off a win over the Jets and helping Americans get to the polls. Now, his sights are set on the Panthers. The Chiefs are still one of the best teams in the AFC and they’ve shown it this year.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 4-2 Chiefs

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Arrowhead Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

VIKINGS (2-5) VS. LIONS (3-4)

The Detroit Lions are hosting the Indianapolis Colts hoping to win three straight games for the first time in three seasons under coach Matt Patricia. The Colts are aiming to improve to 3-0 coming off bye weeks with coach Frank Reich. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

The Lions could very well be without Matthew Stafford this week as he hit the reserve/COVID list. It would be a huge loss to Detroit as they look to put a stop to any kind of momentum the Vikings think they picked up by beating the Packers last week.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 76-39-2 Vikings

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

TITANS (5-2) VS. BEARS (5-3)

Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Christian Covington (99) and Vonn Bell (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals' Christian Covington (99) and Vonn Bell (24) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Titans and Bears are a matchup of 5-2 teams, who both needs wins to stay alive in their division races. It might be ugly, but this game has a lot riding on it.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-6 tied

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Nissan Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

WASHINGTON (2-5) VS. GIANTS (1-7)

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Fans in the Northeast will be treated to this yawner. The Giants’ only win this season came against Washington. Both teams hope to break their own losing skids.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 103-68-4 Giants

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: FedEx Field

WATCH: FOX

**

CHARGERS (2-5) VS. RAIDERS (4-3)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after Renfrow scored a 4-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Chargers and Raiders have an important AFC West game. Los Angeles is coming off an embarrassing loss to the Broncos, while Las Vegas is trying to build on a huge road win against the Browns.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 64-54-2 Raiders

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 4:05 pm

WHERE: Nov. 8

WATCH: CBS

**

CARDINALS (5-2) VS. DOLPHINS (4-3)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

It feels like forever since the Dolphins were over .500. The Tua Tagovailoa-led squad will have a hard-fought contest against the Cardinals in only the team’s’ 13th matchup all-time.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 9-3 Dolphins

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: State Farm Stadium 

WATCH: CBS

**

COWBOYS (2-6) VS. STEELERS (7-0)

Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) smiles for a television camera after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. The Steelers won 28-24. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Steelers are the best team in the NFL and will look to put the Cowboys away easily. Dallas doesn’t know yet which quarterback will start. It should be a one-sided affair.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 17-15 Cowboys

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: AT&T Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

BUCCANEERS (6-2) VS. SAINTS (5-2)

It will be a classic matchup come Sunday night. (Getty Images)

All of Sunday’s afternoon games are only the appetizer to the meal – the Saints vs. Buccaneers. Tampa Bay will have Antonio Brown for the first time while the Saints will hopefully have a healthy team for the big NFC South game. The Saints got the best of the Bucs in Week 1.

ALL-TIME SERIES:  36-21 Saints

DATE: Nov. 8

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium

WATCH: NBC

**

PATRIOTS (2-6) VS. JETS (0-8)

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold (14) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Patriots and Jets' game is a bit of a dud to end the week. Both teams are fighting for the top draft pick.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 65-53-1

DATE: Nov. 9

TIME (ET): 8:15 pm

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: ESPN

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @GaydosFNC