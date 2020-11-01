Expand / Collapse search
Published

NFL Week 8 recap, scores and standings

The Steelers have solidified themselves as the best team in the NFL at the halfway point

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
With Week 8 of the 2020 NFL regular season being nearly finished, there is at least one thing that has been made clear – the Pittsburgh Steelers are the best team in the league.

The Steelers narrowly defeated the Baltimore Ravens by four points on Sunday and it was thanks to a giant defensive effort and solid play from guys like Ben Roethlisberger and James Conner.

Patrick Mahomes is still a gunslinger and he proved that against the New York Jets in the Kansas City Chiefs’ blowout victory.

Here’s what else happened in Week 8 of the season.

FALCONS 25, PANTHERS 17

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

The Falcons were finally able to close out a close game with their 25-17 victory over the Panthers. Matt Ryan had 281 passing yards and Julio Jones had 137 receiving yards in the win.

STEELERS 28, RAVENS 24

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane, left, celebrates with free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after scoring on an interception of a pass from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, not visible, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Steelers’ defense started with a Pick Six from Robert Spillane and ended with a stop of Lamar Jackson as the clock hit triple zeroes. Ben Roethlisberger had two touchdown passes in the win.

DOLPHINS 28, RAMS 17

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Tua Tagovailoa picked up his first career win. He started with a fumble but later threw his first touchdown pass to DaVante Parker. The Dolphins moved to 4-3. The Rams fall to 5-3.

CHIEFS 35, JETS 9

Kansas City Chiefs' Nick Keizer (48), Demarcus Robinson (11), Tyreek Hill (10) and Patrick Mahomes (15), celebrate a touchdown scored on a catch by Robinson in the second half of an NFL football game agains the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Patrick Mahomes had five touchdown passes in the game, two of which went to Tyreek Hill. Sam Darnold was held to 133 passing yards. The Jets failed to score a touchdown.

VIKINGS 28, PACKERS 22

Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook tries to get padt Green Bay Packers' Josh Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Dalvin Cook had four total touchdowns as the Vikings upset the Packers, 28-22. Aaron Rodgers had three touchdown passes of his own but they couldn’t get back over the hill to beat Minnesota.

COLTS 41, LIONS 21

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Despite Matthew Stafford’s three touchdown passes, Jordan Wilkins’ 89 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown helped Indianapolis to a big victory.

RAIDERS 16, BROWNS 6

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) celebrate after Renfrow scored a 4-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Browns didn’t appear to show up in a blustery afternoon against the Raiders. Derek Carr threw the go-ahead touchdown to Hunter Renfrow early in the fourth quarter and Daniel Carlson sealed the game with a 24-yard field goal with less than 5 minutes to play.

BENGALS 31, TITANS 20

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) motions a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The Bengals came through with a shocking upset against the Titans. Joe Burrow had two touchdown passes in the game. Derrick Henry ran for 11 yards and a touchdown.

BILLS 24, PATRIOTS 21

Buffalo Bills' Zack Moss (20) rushes past New England Patriots' Terrence Brooks (25) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

The Bills held on to beat the Patriots, 24-21. Josh Allen was 11-for-18 with 154 yards and an interception. He had a rushing touchdown. Zack Moss had two rushing touchdowns.

SEAHAWKS 37, 49ERS 27

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) makes a touchdown pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf (not shown) as San Francisco 49ers safety Marcell Harris, right, pressures during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

The Seahawks dominated the 49ers in a game led by Russell Wilson and D.K. Metcalf. Wilson had four touchdown passes and 261 passing yards. Metcalf led all receivers with eight catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Seattle moved to 6-1. San Francisco fell to 4-4.

BRONCOS 31, CHARGERS 30

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws the game-tying touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Denver. The Broncos won 31-30. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Broncos made a stunning comeback against the Chargers. Drew Lock had three touchdown passes, including the game-winner to K.J. Hamler as time expired. Los Angeles led 24-3 in the third quarter.

SAINTS 26, BEARS 23

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) recovers a fumble in the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Saints needed to muster up any kind of energy to get past the Bears in a sloppy game. Will Lutz hit the game-winning field goal.

EAGLES 23, COWBOYS 9

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

The Eagles defeated the Cowboys in a very bad football game to close out Sunday night. Neither Carson Wentz nor Ben DiNucci played all that great but in the end Philadelphia came away with the win and hold their NFC East lead.

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1). Bills (6-2)

2). Dolphins (4-3)

3). Patriots (2-5)

4). Jets (0-8)

AFC NORTH

1). Steelers (7-0)

2). Ravens (5-2)

3). Browns (5-3)

4). Bengals (2-5)

AFC SOUTH

1). Titans (5-2)

2). Colts (5-2)

3). Texans (1-6)

4). Jaguars (1-6)

AFC WEST

1). Chiefs (7-1)

2). Raiders (4-3)

3). Broncos (3-4)

4). Chargers (2-5)

NFC EAST

1). Eagles (3-4-1)

2). Washington (2-5)

3). Cowboys (2-6)

4). Giants (1-6)

NFC NORTH

1). Packers (5-2)

2). Bears (5-3)

3). Lions (3-4)

4). Vikings (2-5)

NFC SOUTH

1). Saints (5-2)

2). Buccaneers (5-2)

3). Panthers (3-5)

4). Falcons (2-6)

NFC WEST

1). Seahawks (6-1)

2). Cardinals (5-2)

3). Rams (5-3)

4). 49ers (4-4)

The NFL season is about halfway finished

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @GaydosFNC