NFL
Published

NFL Week 6 preview: Coronavirus still very much in play as league tries to move forward

The NFL is still dealing with coronavirus at teams' doorsteps each week

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 16

The NFL season is coming to a reckoning with the coronavirus. Several more teams announced positive tests in the days leading up to the sixth week of the season.

The league has already done some creative reshuffling, which will be shown this week. There was no Thursday night game for the first time in several years, while two games will be played Monday night. Last week, fans got to see a Thursday, Monday and Tuesday night game.

The Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts were the latest teams to get hit with positive coronavirus results. So far, the league has not moved any games. But the latest test shows the stark reality of what the NFL is dealing with on a week-to-week and daily basis.

Week 6 does feature some key divisional matchups and games between some of the top teams in the league.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks are all on bye weeks.

Here’s what’s going on this week.

**

PANTHERS (3-2) VS. BEARS (4-1)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Panthers and Bears are both coming off big victories and are now in one of the more important 1 p.m. games of Week 6. Teddy Bridgewater had two touchdown passes in a win over the Falcons while the Bears escaped with a win over the Buccaneers.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-3 Bears

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Bank of America Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

COLTS (3-2) VS. BENGALS (1-3-1)

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich keeps watch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Colts and Bengals both suffered losses in Week 5. The Bengals failed to put up a touchdown against the Ravens last week and will face an even tougher Colts defense led by Justin Houston. The Colts allowed 32 points in a loss to the Browns. Indianapolis announced Friday it has had several positive coronavirus tests. It's unclear whether the game is in jeopardy.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 17-12 Colts

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

JAGUARS (1-4) VS. LIONS (1-3)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

It will be only the seventh matchup in history between the Jaguars and Lions. Gardner Minshew II and company hope to bring the Jags back into the win column. The Lions are coming off a bye week.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 3-3 tied

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: TIAA Bank Field

WATCH: FOX

**

VIKINGS (1-4) VS. FALCONS (0-5)

Matt Ryan isn't allowing himself to wonder if the ouster of the Atlanta Falcons' coach and general manager this week could lead to a roster overhaul following the season that could impact his career. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

The Vikings and Falcons are both at the bottom of the NFL. Both teams are coming off losses with Atlanta still looking for its first win. The Falcons fired head coach Dan Quinn heading into Week 6 and he was replaced by Raheem Morris. The game could also be in question because of a positive coronavirus test on the Falcons team.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 19-10 Vikings

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

PATRIOTS (2-2) VS. BRONCOS (1-3)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes under pressure in the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Patriots and Broncos were moved from last week to this week after New England’s own coronavirus issue. It’s their first meeting since 2017. Cam Newton is expected to be back under center for the Patriots while Drew Lock could be returning as well.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 26-22 Broncos

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Gillette Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

GIANTS (0-4) VS. WASHINGTON (1-4)

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, left, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Leonard Floyd during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Giants and Washington are at the bottom of the league but still have hopes for an NFC East division title. The Giants are coming off a narrow loss to the Cowboys, while Washington was blown out by the Rams in Week 5. The Giants have won the last three meetings.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 102-68-4 Giants

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

EAGLES (1-3-1) VS. RAVENS (4-1)

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Surprisingly, the Eagles and Ravens are meeting for only the sixth time in their histories. Their last matchup came in 2016 when Baltimore narrowly defeated Philadelphia, 27-26. Lamar Jackson and company are coming off a win over the Bengals. The Eagles lost to the Steelers in Week 5.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 2-2-1 tied

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field

WATCH: CBS

**

STEELERS (4-0) VS. BROWNS (4-1)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) beats Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Jalen Mills (21) to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

AFC North rivals collide in the afternoon when the Steelers host the Browns. Cleveland is off to its best start in over a decade with a victory last week against the Colts.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 74-59-1

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Heinz Field

WATCH: CBS

**

TITANS (4-0) VS. TEXANS (1-4)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with teammate Ryan Tannehill, right, after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Titans are on a short week after having beaten the Bills on the rare Tuesday game. If things go well, the Titans will host the Texans. Tennessee is undefeated and Houston just picked up its first win last week.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 19-17 Titans

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Nissan Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

DOLPHINS (2-3) VS. JETS (0-5)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Dolphins have a chance to get back to .500 and stay within striking distance of the leaders in the AFC East and the AFC Wild Card. The Jets released Le’Veon Bell earlier in the week, and Joe Flacco will be the starting quarterback, which may not bode well for New York in this one.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 55-52-1

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 4:05 pm

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

BUCCANEERS (3-2) VS. PACKERS (4-0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) eludes Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Packers and Buccaneers is one of the more intriguing evening games. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay are coming off a bye week and will look to remain undefeated. The Buccaneers narrowly lost to the Bears last week.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 32-21-1 Packers

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

49ERS (2-3) VS. RAMS (4-1)

San Francisco 49ers defenders bring down the New York Giants' Darius Slayton, center, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

The Rams and 49ers meet in an important NFC West matchup. San Francisco was blown out by the Dolphins last week, 43-17. The Rams are coming off a 20-point win over Washington. Both teams are looking for a statement win under the lights in Santa Clara.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 70-67-3 49ers

DATE: Oct. 18

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: Levi’s Stadium

WATCH: NBC

**

BILLS (4-1) VS. CHIEFS (4-1)

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) gets away from Tennessee Titans strong safety Kenny Vaccaro (24) in the second half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The Chiefs and Bills were moved to Monday night due to the league’s coronavirus reshuffling of the schedule. Patrick Mahomes will try to right the ship against Josh Allen and the Bills. Both teams are coming off losses in their Monday meeting.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 24-20-1 Bills

DATE: Oct. 19

TIME (ET): 5 pm

WHERE: Bills Stadium

WATCH: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon

**

COWBOYS (2-3) VS. CARDINALS (3-2)

Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on before the game against the Washington Redskins at AT&amp;T Stadium on Dec. 29, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Cowboys and Cardinals will underscore the week. Andy Dalton will get his crack at starting for the injured Dak Prescott. Arizona is coming off a win against the Jets. The Cardinals have won four of their last five meetings.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 56-31-1

DATE: Oct. 19

TIME (ET): 8:15 pm

WHERE: AT&T Stadium

WATCH: ESPN

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_