NFL Week 5 schedule, scores, updates and more

Week 5 of the NFL season will get started Thursday night with a matchup between NFC West rivals Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams and Seahawks are trying to keep up with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Los Angeles is coming into the game with a loss against the Cardinals and the Seahawks are 2-2 to start the season.

Sunday night will feature a rematch of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, but there are important games all over the place on Week 5 that could impact teams’ standings by the end of the season.

Here’s what’s on deck for this week.

All times are Eastern.

NFL Week 5 Schedule

Thursday, October 7, 2021

8:20 PM: Rams @ Seahawks (FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Sunday, October 10, 2021

9:30 AM: Jets @ Falcons (NFL Network)

1 PM: Lions @ Vikings (FOX)

1 PM: Saints @ Washington (CBS)

1 PM: Patriots @ Texans (CBS)

1 PM: Dolphins @ Buccaneers (CBS)

1 PM: Packers @ Bengals (FOX)

1 PM: Broncos @ Steelers (FOX)

1 PM: Eagles @ Panthers (FOX)

1 PM: Titans @ Jaguars (CBS)

4:05 PM: Browns @ Chargers (CBS)

4:05 PM: Bears @ Raiders (CBS)

4:25 PM: 49ers @ Cardinals (FOX)

4:25 PM: Giants @ Cowboys (FOX)

8:20 PM: Bills @ Chiefs (NBC)

Monday, October 11, 2021

8:15 PM: Colts @ Ravens (ESPN)

NFL Standings Through 4 Weeks

AFC East

1). Bills (3-1)

2). Patriots (1-3)

3). Dolphins (1-3)

4) Jets (1-3)

AFC North

1). Bengals (3-1)

2). Browns (3-1)

3). Ravens (3-1)

4). Steelers (1-3)

AFC South

1). Titans (2-1)

2). Texans (1-2)

3). Colts (0-3)

4). Jaguars (0-4)

AFC West

1). Chargers (3-1)

2). Raiders (3-1)

3). Broncos (3-1)

4). Chiefs (2-2)

NFC East

1). Cowboys (3-1)

2). Washington (2-2)

3). Eagles (1-3)

4). Giants (1-3)

NFC North

1). Packers (3-1)

2). Bears (2-2)

3). Vikings (1-3)

4). Lions (0-4)

NFC South

1). Panthers (3-1)

2). Buccaneers (3-1)

3). Saints (2-2)

4). Falcons (2-2)

NFC West

1). Cardinals (4-0)

2). Rams (3-1)

3). Seahawks (2-2)

4). 49ers (2-2)