NFL Week 5 recap, scores and standings

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Chicago Bears kicked off the start of Week 5 with a Super Bowl revenge match between Tom Brady and Nick Foles but a growing number of positive coronavirus cases forced the NFL to make several schedule changes.

The NFL issued a statement Sunday afternoon announcing major changes to the regular season which will impact nine teams throughout Week 11.

The Denver Broncos game at the New England Patriots, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night after more positive tests, will now be played next Sunday afternoon.

Monday night football will feature the Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints but Week 5 will finish off with a Tuesday night game between the Buffalo Bills at the Tennessee Titans.

The game, originally scheduled for Sunday, remains on schedule despite another positive test result in Tennessee this weekend.

Here’s a brief look around the league in Week 5.

BEARS 20, BUCCANEERS 19

In their first meeting since the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl 52, Foles managed to beat Brady again, this time helping the Bears go 4-1 and handing Brady his first career loss to Chicago. Foles completed 30 of 42 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown, in his second start after replacing Mitchell Trubisky, while Brady was 25 of 41 for 253 yards and one touchdown.

RAMS 30, WASHINGTON 10

Alex Smith made his return to football on Sunday for the first time in two years after a gruesome leg injury nearly cost him his life. It was an emotional moment for Smith but he was unable to help the Washington Football Team secure a win as their record fell to 1-4. Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another while Smith was 9 of 17 for 37 yards. He replaced Kyle Allen who was 9 of 13 for 74 yards passing and scored on a 7-yard rushing TD when he was hit by Jalen Ramsey.

RAIDERS 40, CHIEFS 32

The Kansas City Chiefs were handed their first loss of the season after a strong performance from Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Derek Carr. A week after sharing his frustrations, Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outplaying Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes who finished with 340 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception.

CARDINALS 30, JETS 10

The New York Jets woes continued into Week 5 with a loss against the Arizona Cardinals -- putting head coach Adam Gase in the hot seat. Joe Flacco started in place of an injured Sam Darnold and finished 27 of 37 for 380 yards with an interception that set up a Jets field goal. Kyler Murray had a 2-yard touchdown run and threw another to DeAndre Hopkins to break a two-game losing streak.

PANTHERS 23, FALCONS 16

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed 27 of 37 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns in the Carolina Panthers' victory over the winless Atlanta Falcons. Running back Mike Davis had 16 carries for 89 yards and nine catches for 60 yards and one touchdown. It was a third-straight win for the Panthers. On the other hand, the Falcons dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 1997.

STEELERS 38, EAGLES 29

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool set the franchise record with four total touchdowns in the team's 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Claypool had seven receptions for 110 yards, and he became the first Steelers player to score four times in a game since wide receiver Roy Jefferson did it in 1968. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had 239 passing yards.

RAVENS 27, BENGALS 3

The Baltimore Ravens defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow seven times, and forced him into a pair of turnovers and effectively stuffed Cincinnati's running game. Ravens signal-caller Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, went 19 for 37 for 180 yards and two touchdowns with an interception.

TEXANS 30, JAGUARS 14

Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for a season-high 359 passing yards with three touchdowns for the Houston Texans in the 30-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks had a season-high 161 yards receiving and running back David Johnson also had his best game of the year with 96 yards rushing.

DOLPHINS 43, 49ERS 17

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 22 of 28 passes for 350 yards and three touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins in an impressive 43-17 victory over the 49ers in San Francisco. Wide receiver Preston Williams had four receptions for 106 yards and one score. The Dolphins' defense had five sacks and three takeaways in the win.

BROWNS 32, COLTS 23

Quarterback Baker Mayfield passed for a season-high 247 yards and two touchdowns, and defensive end Myles Garrett forced a crucial safety in the fourth quarter to lead the Cleveland Browns to a 32-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Cleveland improved to 4-1 for the first time since 1994.

COWBOYS 37, GIANTS 34

The Dallas Cowboys lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a significant ankle injury that required immediate, season-ending surgery, but they managed to rally to a 37-34 victory over the New York Giants. Running back Ezekiel Elliott picked up the slack, as he rushed for 91 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

SEAHAWKS 27, VIKINGS 26

Quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver DK Metcalf for a 6-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the game to lift the Seattle Seahawks to a 27-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Wilson threw three touchdowns, and Metcalf finished with six receptions for 93 yards and two scores.

