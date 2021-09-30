Expand / Collapse search
NFL Week 4 schedule, scores, updates and more

Tom Brady's return to New England to play Patriots is big game of the week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
There is one game that is on everyone’s mind in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers march to Foxborough to play the New England Patriots. It will be Tom Brady’s first game since the 2019 AFC divisional round of the playoffs. He would then bolt for sunnier shores. Brady won the Super Bowl with the Bucs last season while the Patriots missed the playoffs.

The primetime game will be the focus of the weekend. The week begins with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night.

There are also a few undefeated teams who will hope to stay unbeaten through Sunday.

Here’s what’s going on this week in the NFL world. All times below are Eastern.

Trevor Lawrence is looking for his first win of his pro career.

Thursday, September 30, 2021

8:20 PM: Jaguars @ Bengals

Sunday, October 3, 2021

1 PM: Titans @ Jets

1 PM: Chiefs @ Eagles

1 PM: Panthers @ Cowboys

1 PM: Giants @ Saints

1 PM: Browns @ Vikings

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) walks off the field after a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, California.

1 PM: Lions @ Bears

1 PM: Texans @ Bills

1 PM: Colts @ Dolphins

1 PM: Washington @ Falcons

4:05 PM: Seahawks @ 49ers

4:25 PM: Steelers @ Packers

4:25 PM: Ravens @ Broncos

8:20 PM: Buccaneers @ Patriots

Monday, October 4, 2021

8:15 PM: Raiders @ Chargers

NFL Standings into Week 4

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, stands with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Without Bill Belichick, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl and is on pace to throw a career-high 53 touchdown passes at age 44. Without Brady under center, Belichick is 54-61 over his career, including 8-11 since the future Hall of Fame quarterback left New England for Tampa Bay.

AFC East

1). Bills (2-1)

2). Dolphins (1-2)

3). Patriots (1-2)

4) Jets (0-3)

AFC North

1). Browns (2-1)

2). Bengals (2-1)

3). Ravens (2-1)

4). Steelers (1-2)

AFC South

1). Titans (2-1)

2). Texans (1-2)

3). Colts (0-3)

4). Jaguars (0-3)

AFC West

1). Broncos (3-0)

2). Raiders (3-0)

3). Chargers (2-1)

4). Chiefs (1-2)

NFC East

1). Cowboys (2-1)

2). Washington (1-2)

3). Eagles (1-2)

4). Giants (0-3)

NFC North

1). Packers (2-1)

2). Bears (1-2)

3). Vikings (1-2)

2). Lions (0-3)

NFC South

1). Panthers (3-0)

2). Buccaneers (2-1)

3). Saints (2-1)

4). Falcons (1-2)

NFC West

1). Cardinals (3-0)

2). Rams (3-0)

3). 49ers (2-1)

4). Seahawks (1-2)

