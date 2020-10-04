Expand / Collapse search
NFL Week 4 recap, scores and standings

Here’s a brief look around the league in Week 4

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
The fourth week of the NFL season got underway with some competitive action even as the coronavirus shadow loomed large on some games going into Sunday.

The league postponed the game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs because of Cam Newton’s reported coronavirus contraction. The game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed to Week 7 because of the Titans’ outbreak. The New Orleans Saints had a player who had a false positive coronavirus result but still managed to play.

With the Denver Broncos defeating the New York Jets on Thursday night to start things off, the week will end with a doubleheader as the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers are also set to play Monday.

Here’s a brief look around the league in Week 4.

**

BRONCOS 37, JETS 28

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien got his first win over the New York Jets. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Brett Rypien picked up his first career victory after being on the team’s practice squad just a week prior to the win over the Jets. The Broncos quarterback had two touchdown passes and three interceptions in the narrow victory.

**

VIKINGS 31, TEXANS 23

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrate after they conned on a pass for a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Dalvin Cook rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries and Adam Thielen had eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown in the narrow win to snap the Vikings’ winless streak. The Texans moved to 0-4 despite Deshaun Watson throwing for 300 yards and two touchdowns.

COOK HAS 2 TDS AS VIKINGS GET 1ST WIN, 31-23 OVER TEXANS

**

PANTHERS 31, CARDINALS 21

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, right, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel celebrates after a touchdown by tight end Ian Thomas (80) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

The Cardinals’ bubble burst in their loss to the Panthers. Teddy Bridgewater had 276 passing yards and two touchdowns in the win. Kyler Murray had three touchdown passes but only 133 passing yards on 24 completions. The lack of production resulted in Carolina’s second victory of the season.

BRIDGEWATER, PANTHERS FIX RED-ZONE WOES, TOP CARDINALS 31-21

**

RAVENS 31, WASHINGTON 17

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs to the end zone for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Lamar Jackson had a long rushing touchdown and two passing touchdowns in the victory. Dwayne Haskins had 314 passing yards but no touchdown passes in the loss. The Ravens moved to 3-1 and Washington fell to 1-3.

JACKSON SHOWS MVP FORM TO HELP RAVENS BEAT WASHINGTON 31-17

**

BUCCANEERS 38, CHARGERS 31

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) eludes Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (42) as he throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes and led the Buccaneers on a comeback down 24-7 to beat the Chargers. Justin Herbert had a good performance but made one mistake late in the game. He had three touchdown passes and 290 passing yards.

TOM BRADY, JUSTIN HERBERT BATTLE IT OUT AS BUCCANEERS BEAT CHARGERS, 38-31

**

SEAHAWKS 31, DOLPHINS 23

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) raises his hands as fans cheer at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Dolphins 31-23.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Seahawks hung on to beat the Dolphins on Sunday, 31-23. Russell Wilson continued his MVP case finishing with 360 passing yards and two touchdown passes. DK Metcalf had 106 receiving yards. Ryan Fitzpatrick had 315 passing yards but also had two interceptions – one to Shaquill Griffin and the other to Ryan Neal.

WILSON LEADS SEAHAWKS TO FIRST 4-0 START SINCE 2013

**

SAINTS 35, LIONS 29

New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray, right, is congratulated by teammates wide receivers Marquez Callaway (12) and Tre'Quan Smith (10) after scoring on a 6-yard run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Saints were down most of their starters but overcame it with a victory over the Lions. Latavious Murray had two rushing touchdowns and Tre’Quan Smith had two touchdown catches in the win.

SAINTS SCORE 5 STRAIGHT TDS IN 35-29 WIN OVER LIONS

**

BROWNS 49, COWBOYS 38

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys late in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Browns looked real good Sunday afternoon. Odell Beckham Jr. led the way with three total touchdowns in the game and helped seal the win over the Cowboys. Dak Prescott had 502 passing yards and still managed to lose.

ODELL BECKHAM JR. SCORES DAGGER TD AS BROWNS GET THEIR SWAGGER BACK VS. COWBOYS

**

BENGALS 33, JAGUARS 25

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field following a 33-25 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Joe Burrow picked up his first career win as the Bengals defeated the Jaguars on Sunday. Burrow finished with 300 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Joe Mixon. He became the first rookie to have three consecutive games of 300 or more passing yards. Gardner Minshew II impressed with 351 passing yards and two touchdown passes – both to D.J. Chark who didn’t play against the Dolphins in Week 3.

BENGALS' JOE BURROW GETS FIRST CAREER VICTORY, JOE MIXON TOTALS 3 TDS IN WIN VS. JAGUARS

**

BILLS 30, RAIDERS 23

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) celebrates with offensive guard Quinton Spain after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. The Bills won 30-23. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

The Bills remained undefeated with a close victory over the Raiders. Josh Allen had two touchdown passes and 288 passing yards. Derek Carr and Darren Waller both fumbled the ball in the game. Carr finished with 311 passing yards and two touchdowns. Waller led in receiving with nine catches for 88 yards.

BILLS REMAIN UNDEFEATED, TOP RAIDERS IN LAS VEGAS, 30-23

**

COLTS 19, BEARS 11

Indianapolis Colts' Julian Blackmon (32) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The offense couldn’t get a jolt even with Nick Foles starting for the Bears. Chicago fell to the Colts, 19-11. Philip Rivers had an early touchdown pass to Mo Alie-Cox which proved to be the difference in the game. Foles’ late touchdown pass to Allen Robinson was moot. Robinson had seven catches for 101 yards.

RIVERS HAS EARLY TD TOSS, COLTS SHUT DOWN FOLES, BEARS 19-11

**

RAMS 17, GIANTS 9

New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate, right, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, center, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Rams were the only team that decided to play offense at SoFi Stadium on Sunday. A late touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Cooper Kupp was the difference. Goff had 200 passing yards. Giants kicker Graham Gano was responsible for all of the Giants’ points.

JALEN RAMSEY, GOLDEN TATE BAD BLOOD SPILLS OVER AT END OF RAMS-GIANTS GAME

**

EAGLES 25, 49ERS 20

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Eagles picked up their first win of the season thanks to a late touchdown pass from Carson Wentz to Travis Fulgham and then a Pick Six from 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard to the Eagles’ Alex Singleton. The two scores put Philadelphia over the top and into first place in the NFC East.

WENTZ RALLIES EAGLES TO 1ST WIN OF SEASON, 25-20 OVER 49ERS

**

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1). Bills (4-0)

2). Patriots (2-1)

3). Dolphins (1-3)

4). Jets (0-4)

AFC NORTH

1). Steelers (3-0)

2). Ravens (3-1)

3). Browns (3-1)

4). Bengals (1-2-1)

AFC SOUTH

1). Titans (3-0)

2). Colts (3-1)

3). Jaguars (1-3)

4). Texans (0-4)

AFC WEST

1). Chiefs (3-0)

2). Raiders (2-2)

3). Chargers (1-3)

4). Broncos (1-3)

NFC EAST

1). Eagles (1-21)

2). Washington (1-3)

3). Cowboys (1-3)

4). Giants (0-4)

NFC NORTH

1). Packers (3-0)

2). Bears (3-1)

3). Lions (1-3)

4). Vikings (1-3)

NFC SOUTH

1). Buccaneers (3-1)

2). Saints (2-2)

3). Panthers (2-2)

4). Falcons (0-3)

NFC WEST

1). Seahawks (4-0)

2). Rams (3-1)

3). 49ers (2-2)

4). Cardinals (2-2)

