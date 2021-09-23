Expand / Collapse search
NFL Week 3 schedule, scores, updates and more

Third week of 2021 NFL season begins with Panthers and Texans

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The third week of the 2021 NFL season is here and there is a full slate of integral games on the docket.

The week begins with Sam Darnold trying to lead the Carolina Panthers to their third straight win while the Houston Texans will put Davis Mills out there at quarterback for the first start of his career. Mills is in for an injured Tyrod Taylor and could be in line for an upset win over the Panthers.

The week will also feature a marquee AFC South matchup as well as a battle between AFC West rivals. Tom Brady will also head to Hollywood as the Bucs play their first road game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams. The primetime games are also poised to be fun to watch.

Here’s what is going on this week.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, September 22, 2021

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns Sept. 19, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns Sept. 19, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. (Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports)

8:20 PM: Panthers @ Texans

Sunday, September 26, 2021

1 PM: Colts @ Titans (CBS)

1 PM: Falcons @ Giants (FOX)

1 PM: Chargers @ Chiefs (CBS)

1 PM: Bengals @ Steelers (CBS)

1 PM: Bears @ Browns (FOX)

1 PM: Ravens @ Lions (CBS)

1 PM: Saints @ Patriots (FOX)

1 PM: Cardinals @ Jaguars (FOX)

1 PM: Washington @ Bills (FOX)

4:05 PM: Jets @ Broncos (CBS)

4:05 PM: Dolphins @ Raiders (CBS)

4:25 PM: Seahawks @ Vikings (FOX

4:25 PM: Buccaneers @ Rams (FOX)

8:20 PM: Packers @ 49ers (NBC)

Monday, September 27, 2021

8:15 PM: Eagles @ Cowboys (ESPN)

Standings into Week 3

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. 

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.  ((AP Photo/Bill Kostroun))

AFC East

1). Bills (1-1)

2). Dolphins (1-1)

3). Patriots (1-1)

4) Jets (0-2)

AFC North

1). Steelers (1-1)

2). Browns (1-1)

3). Bengals (1-1)

4). Ravens (1-1)

AFC South

1). Texans (1-1)

2). Titans (1-1)

3). Colts (0-2)

4). Jaguars (0-2)

AFC West

1). Broncos (2-0)

2). Raiders (2-0)

3). Chiefs (1-1)

4). Chargers (1-1)

NFC East

1). Eagles (1-1)

2). Washington (1-1)

3). Cowboys (1-1)

4). Giants (0-2)

NFC North

1). Bears (1-1)

2). Packers (1-1)

2). Lions (0-2)

4). Vikings (0-2)

NFC South

1). Panthers (2-0)

2). Buccaneers (2-0)

3). Saints (1-1)

4). Falcons (0-2)

NFC West

1). 49ers (2-0)

2). Rams (2-0)

3). Cardinals (2-0)

4). Seahawks (1-1)

