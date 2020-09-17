NFL Week 2 preview: Tom Brady makes home debut, Bengals-Browns kick things off and more

The NFL’s 32 teams are back in action for Week 2 with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns kicking things off Thursday night in a battle of the top Ohio teams.

Other key matchups include the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Los Angeles Rams, the Dallas Cowboys playing the Atlanta Falcons, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playing the Carolina Panthers, and the New England Patriots taking on the Seattle Seahawks.

All of the 1-0 teams will seek to stay undefeated while the 0-1 teams will try not to slip to 0-2 and start their season off on a shaky note.

Read below for a brief look at the Week 2 matchups.

**

BENGALS (0-1) VS. BROWNS (0-1)

The Bengals and Browns will both be looking for their first wins Thursday night. Cleveland was blown out by the Ravens in Week 1 and Cincinnati lost in a heartbreaker to the Chargers spoiling rookie quarterback Joe Burrow’s debut. Neither team wants to start hemorrhaging early in the year.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 51-42 Bengals

DATE: Sept. 17

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium

WATCH: NBC

ODDS: Bengals +6

OVER/UNDER: 43.5

**

BEARS (1-0) VS. GIANTS (0-1)

The Bears are riding a wave of good fortune after their comeback victory over the Lions in Week 1. New York is still trying to figure things out with its young team. One thing is for certain, Saquon Barkley can’t have another bad running game as he did on Monday.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 29-21-2

DATE: Sept. 20

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Soldier Field

WATCH: CBS

ODDS: Bears -5.5

OVER/UNDER: 42

**

DOLPHINS (0-1) VS. BILLS (1-0)

Picking up a second divisional victory could pay dividends at the end of the Bills. Buffalo is coming off of a 10-point win over the Jets in Week 1. Miami only mustered up 11 points against the Patriots. Is this the week where Tua Tagovailoa makes an appearance? We’ll see.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 60-47-1

DATE: Sept. 20

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium

WATCH: CBS

ODDS: Dolphins +5.5

OVER/UNDER: 41

**

JETS (0-1) VS. 49ERS (0-1)

The Jets and 49ers are both looking to get their first win. San Francisco is a touchdown favorite to win the game. Both teams are dealing with a few injuries, which could lead to an unsung hero stepping up in the game. But which side will it be for?

ALL-TIME SERIES: 10-3 49ers

DATE: Sept. 20

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: FOX

ODDS: Jets +7

OVER/UNDER: 42

**

STEELERS (1-0) VS. BRONCOS (0-1)

The Broncos didn’t produce enough offense to beat the Titans on Monday night and facing the Steelers isn’t going to be any easier of a feat. Ben Roethlisberger is back at Heinz Field starting for the first time in over a year. It will certainly be a nice homecoming for the veteran QB.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 15-8-1 Broncos

DATE: Sept. 20

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Heinz Field

WATCH: CBS

ODDS: Steelers -7.5

OVER/UNDER: 41.5

**

COLTS (0-1) VS. VIKINGS (0-1)

The Colts and Vikings both started the season with losses. On Sunday, something will have to give. Kirk Cousins and Philip Rivers are both in a position to shake off their first week and put together some type of victory.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 16-7-1 Colts

DATE: Sept. 20

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium

WATCH: FOX

ODDS: Colts -3

OVER/UNDER: 48

**

TITANS (1-0) VS. JAGUARS (1-0)

The Titans escaped Monday night with a win over the Broncos. But the offense will have to do a better job if they want to beat the Jaguars. Jacksonville showed in their first game that it cannot be slept on. Gardner Minshew II put up an excellent game. Will it continue in Week 2?

ALL-TIME SERIES: 29-21 Titans

DATE: Sept. 20

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Nissan Stadium

WATCH: CBS

ODDS: Titans -8.5

OVER/UNDER: 42

**

COWBOYS (0-1) VS. FALCONS (0-1)

The Cowboys could argue that they got a win stolen from them on Sunday night. Dallas will return home to host the Falcons, who were blown out against the Seahawks. It’s not the way either team wanted to start the season. But here we are, in a pivotal matchup already in Week 2.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 15-11

DATE: Sept. 20

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: AT&T Stadium

WATCH: FOX

ODDS: Cowboys -4.5

OVER/UNDER: 52

**

EAGLES (0-1) VS. RAMS (1-0)

The Eagles blew a 17-point lead to Washington last week and ended up with a loss. Fighting off injuries, Philly will look to get a victory over Los Angeles. The Rams came away with a huge victory against the Cowboys as they opened up SoFi Stadium.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 27-17-1 Eagles

DATE: Sept. 20

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field

WATCH: FOX

ODDS: Pick ‘Em

OVER/UNDER: 46

**

PACKERS (1-0) VS. LIONS (0-1)

Aaron Rodgers went off in the Packers’ opening game against the Vikings. Green Bay will look to continue to the domination against the Lions on Sunday. Detroit was close to beating Chicago last week but blew a lead and dropped a pass in the end zone.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 100-27-2 Packers

DATE: Sept. 20

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Lambeau Field

WATCH: FOX

ODDS: Packers -6

OVER/UNDER: 49

**

BUCCANEERS (0-1) VS. PANTHERS (0-1)

Tom Brady will make his home debut Sunday against the Panthers. He will try to pick up a win after apparent struggles against the Saints. The Panthers were bounced by the Raiders at home. Christian McCaffrey and the team will hope to rectify that loss.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 24-15 Panthers

DATE: Sept. 20

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium

WATCH: FOX

ODDS: Buccaneers -9

OVER/UNDER: 48.5

**

CARDINALS (1-0) VS. WASHINGTON (1-0)

Arizona and Washington started off its seasons with victories. It comes a head on Sunday when they match up in Phoenix. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins were clicking on Sunday. Washington came back to beat the Eagles. Here’s to an interesting Week 2 matchup.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 76-46-2

DATE: Sept. 20

TIME (ET): 4:05 pm

WHERE: State Farm Stadium

WATCH: FOX

ODDS: Cardinals -6.5

OVER/UNDER: 47.5

**

TEXANS (0-1) VS. RAVENS (1-0)

The Ravens will look to drive their Lamborghini offense through the Texans on Sunday. Baltimore put up 38 points on Cleveland last week. Houston will need to find some way to conjure up a defensive plan for last year’s top AFC team.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-2 Ravens

DATE: Sept. 20

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: NRG Stadium

WATCH: CBS

ODDS: Texans +7

OVER/UNDER: 50.5

**

CHARGERS (1-0) VS. CHIEFS (1-0)

The Chiefs and Chargers will go head-to-head as Los Angeles opens up its new home, SoFi Stadium, a week after the Rams had their first game at the venue. The Chiefs will look to go 2-0 after beating the Texans in their first game.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 63-55-1 Chiefs

DATE: Sept. 20

TIME (EDT): 4:25 pm

WHERE: SoFi Stadium

WATCH: CBS

ODDS: Chargers +8.5

OVER/UNDER: 47.5

**

SEAHAWKS (1-0) VS. PATRIOTS (1-0)

The Patriots and Seahawks will match up for the second time since Super Bowl XLIX. While the Seahawks got the better of the Patriots in 2016, the Patriots did beat them in the Super Bowl. The New England team looks way different than it did four years ago. The lights will be fairly bright on Sunday.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 9-8 Seahawks

DATE: Sept 20

TIME (EDT): 8:20 pm

WHERE: CenturyLink Field

WATCH: NBC

ODDS: Seahawks -3

OVER/UNDER: 44.5

**

RAIDERS (1-0) VS. SAINTS (1-0)

The Raiders welcome the Saints to Allegiant Stadium for their first game in Las Vegas. The Raiders beat the Panthers last week on the road. The Saints are looking for win No. 2 after spoiling Tom Brady’s Buccaneers debut.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-6-1 tied

DATE: Sept. 21

TIME (EDT): 8:15 pm

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium

WATCH: ESPN

ODDS: Raiders +5.5

OVER/UNDER: 49.5

**

Odds Courtesy of Vegas Insider.