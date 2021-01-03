Expand / Collapse search
NFL Week 17 recap, scores and standings

The NFL's regular season has come to an end

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The NFL completed its 2020 regular season on Sunday night despite the coronavirus pandemic and all the critics and naysayers who believed the league shouldn’t have even kicked off at all.

The final week of the season meant the world to a lot of teams who were itching to make the playoffs or secure a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The Kansas City Chiefs proved to be the best team in the NFL as they look to defend their Super Bowl title and do something only the New England Patriots have done in the last few years – win back-to-back titles.

Here’s how the final week of the season played out.

WEEK 17 SCORES

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BILLS 56, DOLPHINS 26

RAVENS 38, BENGALS 3

BROWNS 24, STEELERS 22

VIKINGS 37, LIONS 35

PATRIOTS 28, JETS 14

GIANTS 23, COWBOYS 19

BUCCANEERS 44, FALCONS 27

PACKERS 35, BEARS 16

RAIDERS 32, BRONCOS 31

COLTS 28, JAGUARS 14

CHARGERS 38, CHIEFS 21

RAMS 18, CARDINALS 7

SEAHAWKS 26, 49ERS 23

SAINTS 33, PANTHERS 7

TITANS 41, TEXANS 38

WASHINGTON 20, EAGLES 14

WEEK 17 HIGHLIGHTS

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

- Several NFL coaches are on the hot seat as teams entered the stadiums for the final week of the season. Jets coach Adam Gase was the first one gone.

- The Buccaneers held off the Falcons but Mike Evans got injured. Evans reportedly hyperextended his knee but set a record for consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with seven.

- Josh Allen set the Bills’ single-season passing yards record as Buffalo knocked the Dolphins out of playoff contention.

- The Browns are returning to the playoffs for the first time since the 2002 season.

- The Giants did what they had to do to stay in playoff contention with a win over the Cowboys.

- Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett were seen talking after their game. It was the first time they had spoken since the ugly helmet incident last year.

- The Rams narrowly defeated the Cardinals to make it back to the playoffs.

- Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert set the rookie record for touchdowns in a season along with several other marks.

- Derrick Henry wrapped up a 2,000-yard rushing season and the Titans won the AFC South for the first time in 12 years.

NFL STANDINGS

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates after scoring a 3-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) celebrates after scoring a 3-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

AFC EAST

1). Z-Bills (13-3)

2). Dolphins (10-6)

3). Patriots (7-9)

4). Jets (2-14)

AFC NORTH

1). Z-Steelers (12-4)

2). X-Ravens (11-5)

3). X-Browns (11-5)

4). Bengals (4-11-1)

AFC SOUTH

1). Z-Titans (11-5)

2). X-Colts (11-5)

3). Texans (4-12)

4). Jaguars (1-15)

AFC WEST

1). ZX-Chiefs (14-2)

2). Raiders (8-8)

3). Chargers (7-9)

4). Broncos (5-11)

NFC EAST

1). Z-Washington (7-9)

2). Giants (6-10)

3). Cowboys (6-10)

4). Eagles (4-11-1)

NFC NORTH

1). ZX-Packers (13-3)

2). X-Bears (8-8)

3). Vikings (7-9)

4). Lions (5-11)

NFC SOUTH

1). Z-Saints (12-4)

2). X-Buccaneers (11-5)

3). Panthers (5-11)

4). Falcons (4-12)

NFC WEST

1). Z-Seahawks (12-4)

2). X-Rams (10-6)

3). Cardinals (8-8)

4). 49ers (6-10)

ZX = First-round bye, home-field advantage

Z = Division winner

X = Playoff berth

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_