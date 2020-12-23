NFL Week 16 preview: Time for urgency is now with two games left

There are two weeks remaining in the 2020 NFL season, and there’s still a lot left to be determined.

The AFC North, AFC South, NFC East, NFC South and NFC West division crowns are still up for grabs. The 16th week of the season is key for several teams, as noted below.

Expect the unexpected. There are teams who are not vying for a top draft pick that can play spoiler. Standings could shift and shape up a dramatic end to the season next week.

Here’s a quick preview of Week 16.

NFL WEEK 16 POWER RANKINGS: JETS NO LONGER LEAGUE'S WORST TEAM

**

SAINTS (10-4) VS. VIKINGS (6-8)

The Saints and Vikings will play in the rare Christmas Day game. New Orleans is coming off a loss to the Chiefs while Minnesota lost last we

ek to the Bears. The Saints are still hoping for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a win here could be vital.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 19-11 Vikings

DATE: Dec. 25

TIME (EST): 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome

WATCH: FOX/NFL Network

**

LIONS (5-9) VS. BUCCANEERS (9-5)

The Lions and Buccaneers will square off on the day after Christmas. It’s part of a three-game slate Saturday. Tom Brady and Tampa Bay are only a game away from at least a tie with the Saints in the NFC South.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 31-27 Lions

DATE: Dec. 26

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Ford Field

WATCH: NFL Network

**

CARDINALS (8-6) VS. 49ERS (5-9)

The Cardinals and 49ers will play in the second Saturday game. While San Francisco has been eliminated from playoff contention, Arizona is still holding onto hope of a wildcard spot. The Cardinals definitely need a victory in this game to continue those hopes.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 31-27 49ers

DATE: Dec. 26

TIME (EST): 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: State Farm Stadium

WATCH: Amazon Prime

**

RAIDERS (7-7) VS. DOLPHINS (9-5)

The Dolphins could pick up their 10th win of the season with a victory over the Raiders. It would be the first time since 2016 that Miami would have 10 wins. Las Vegas on the other hand needs a win to prevent falling out of playoff contention.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 17-17-1 Tied

DATE: Dec. 26

TIME (EST): 8:15 p.m.

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium

WATCH: NFL Network

**

RAVENS (9-5) VS. GIANTS (5-9)

Between the Ravens and Giants on Sunday, both teams will be dying for a victory. Baltimore has looked good as of late while New York took a loss to the Browns last week. A win for either team could mean playoffs come next month.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 3-2 Ravens

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

TEXANS (4-10) VS. BENGALS (3-10-1)

The Texans and Bengals would have liked to be playing for a playoff spot on Sunday but instead, their matchup will determine draft positioning – at least for Cincinnati. Houston’s top draft pick belongs to the Dolphins so you can bet that Miami will have an eye on this game.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-4 Texans

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: NRG Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

JAGUARS (1-13) VS. BEARS (7-7)

Don’t count the Bears out just yet. It’s still a long shot but Chicago could still make their way into the playoffs but they need a win Sunday against the Jaguars. The Bears have quietly won two straight and can’t falter in a game against Jacksonville.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 4-3 Bears

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: TIAA Bank Field

WATCH: CBS

**

CHIEFS (13-1) VS. FALCONS (4-10)

The Chiefs have the best record in the AFC and will move just one more week closer to the playoffs. The Falcons could potentially get a better draft pick with a loss.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-3 Chiefs

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Arrowhead Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

JETS (1-13) VS. BROWNS (10-4)

The Browns could pick up their 11th win of the season against the Jets. Cleveland could be in line for its best record since 1994 and most wins since re-joining the NFL in 1999. A New York win could enrage fans even more.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 14-12 Browns

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

STEELERS (11-3) VS. COLTS (10-4)

The Steelers will look to right their ship but have a tough challenge in the Colts. Pittsburgh is one a three-game losing streak while the Colts are on a three-game winning streak. Indianapolis’ defense poses a tough challenge. Both the AFC North and South divisions are on the line with the results.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 19-6 Steelers

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Heinz Field

WATCH: CBS

**

CHARGERS (5-9) VS. BRONCOS (5-9)

The Chargers and Broncos meet in an AFC West rivalry game. It will feature young quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Drew Lock. Fans watching this game can get a glimpse into the future of the NFL.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 68-52-1 Broncos

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: SoFi Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WASHINGTON (6-8) VS. PANTHERS (4-10)

Washington needs a win to move closer to an NFC East title. The Panthers have not played great this season but playing spoiler could be in their cards. This game is pretty important.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 9-6 Washington

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: FedEx Field

WATCH: CBS

**

COWBOYS (5-9) VS. EAGLES (4-9-1)

The Cowboys and Eagles have a classic NFC East matchup. Neither team is out of the playoffs just yet. Both teams need a Washington loss on Sunday.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 66-53 Cowboys

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: AT&T Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

SEAHAWKS (10-4) VS. RAMS (9-5)

The Rams are just one back in the loss column from the Seahawks. With a win, Los Angeles could gain the NFC West lead because they own the tiebreaker. This is one of the marquee matchups of the late afternoon slate Sunday.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 24-20 Seahawks

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: Lumen Field

WATCH: 4:25 pm

**

PACKERS (11-3) VS. TITANS (10-4)

The Packers and Titans are featured in one of the most interesting Sunday night matchups of the season. The two teams are among the best in the NFL and should be fun to watch the offenses go back-and-forth at each other.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 7-5 Titans

DATE: Dec. 27

TIME (EST): 8:20 p.m.

WHERE: Lambeau Field

WATCH: NBC

**

PATRIOTS (6-8) VS. BILLS (11-3)

The week will end with the Patriots and Bills playing in an AFC East rivalry matchup. Buffalo dethroned New England from the top of the AFC East. It’s their first division title in 25 years. The Patriots will look to stop the spiraling.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 75-44-1 Patriots

DATE: Dec. 28

TIME (EST): 8:15 p.m.

WHERE: Gillette Stadium

WATCH: ESPN/ABC