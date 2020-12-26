NFL Week 16 recap, scores and standings

The 2020 NFL season is nearly complete. We are almost there.

After Monday night’s game, there will only be one more full Sunday to decide who is in the playoffs, how the draft order will fill out and which coaches, players and personnel will stay with their organizations.

There’s still a lot left to be decided.

Only three AFC teams have clinched the seven playoff spots. The Kansas City Chiefs will have the lone first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs as they wrapped it up with a close victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Patrick Mahomes will get to defend the Super Bowl title.

The Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts all have 10 wins and will still be in contention for the final spots in the conference playoffs. Only four teams will be in, one team will be out.

The NFC is just as crazy. Four teams have clinched berths with three division champions already clinched. The NFC East will be represented by a team that might have six or seven wins. The Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will also be vying for a wildcard spot.

Week 17 is shaping up to be a very intriguing week.

But before we get there, here’s what happened this week.

WEEK 16 HIGHLIGHTS

- The Saints clinched the NFC South division with a win over the Vikings. It's their fourth consecutive division title. Alvin Kamara tied a record with six rushing touchdowns.

- Tom Brady got the Buccaneers back to the playoffs for the first time since 2007 with a rout of the Lions.

- The Dolphins eliminated the Raiders from playoff contention in a wild game. Jason Sanders nailed the game-winning field goal and could be back in the playoffs with a win next week.

- Jaguars fans cheered on their team as they lost to the Bears. Jacksonville secured the No. 1 draft pick with a loss and a Jets win over the Browns.

- Frank Gore became the third running back in NFL history to run for 16,000 yards. He did it in a win over the Browns, putting a damper on Cleveland's potential playoff hopes this week.

- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce set two NFL records. Kelce became the first tight end in NFL history with two 100-catch seasons, and he broke George Kittle's NFL single-season record for most receiving yards by a tight end.

- Texans star J.J. Watt called out his team after a loss to the Bengals. It has been a tough season for Houston, which doesn't have a first-round pick in next year's draft.

- The Seahawks wrapped up an NFC West title with a win over the Rams. Jared Goff reportedly suffered a broken thumb during the game, which could keep him out for Week 17.

- Justin Herbert broke Baker Mayfield's rookie touchdown passing record. He threw his 28th touchdown of the season in a Chargers win over the Broncos.

- The Cowboys stayed in the playoff hunt with a win. The Giants and Washington both lost. Things could get real interesting next week. The Giants will play the Cowboys and Washington will play the Eagles. Philadelphia, the defending division champs, were eliminated after losing to Dallas.

WEEK 16 SCORES

SAINTS 52, VIKINGS 33

BUCCANEERS 47, LIONS 7

49ERS 20, CARDINALS 12

DOLPHINS 26, RAIDERS 25

CHIEFS 17, FALCONS 14

JETS 23, BROWNS 16

STEELERS 28, COLTS 24

BEARS 41, JAGUARS 17

RAVENS 27, GIANTS 13

BENGALS 31, TEXANS 31

CHARGERS 19, BRONCOS 16

PANTHERS 20, WASHINGTON 13

COWBOYS 37, EAGLES 17

SEAHAWKS 20, RAMS 9

PACKERS 40, TITANS 14

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1). Z-Bills (11-3)

2). Dolphins (10-5)

3). Patriots (6-8)

4). Jets (2-13)

AFC NORTH

1). Z-Steelers (12-3)

2). Ravens (10-5)

3). Browns (10-5)

4). Bengals (4-10-1)

AFC SOUTH

1). Titans (10-5)

2). Colts (10-5)

3). Texans (4-11)

4). Jaguars (1-14)

AFC WEST

1). ZX-Chiefs (14-1)

2). Raiders (7-8)

3). Chargers (6-9)

4). Broncos (5-10)

NFC EAST

1). Washington (6-9)

2). Cowboys (6-9)

3). Giants (5-10)

4). Eagles (4-10)

NFC NORTH

1). Z-Packers (12-3)

2). Bears (8-7)

3). Vikings (6-9)

4). Lions (5-10)

NFC SOUTH

1). Z-Saints (11-4)

2). X-Buccaneers (10-5)

3). Panthers (5-10)

4). Falcons (4-11)

NFC WEST

1). Seahawks (11-4)

2). Rams (9-6)

3). Cardinals (8-7)

4). 49ers (6-9)

ZX = Clinched home-field advantage, first-round bye

Z = Division winner

X = Playoff berth