NFL
Published

NFL Week 14 preview: 2 teams have already clinched playoff berths and more can join them

The NFL returns with a full slate of games scheduled

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
There are four weeks left in the 2020 NFL regular season, and that means there are tons of playoff scenarios that need to be discussed before teams take the field.

There are two teams who are already in the playoffs: Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints. Both teams could clinch division titles this week.

The Chiefs take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and clinch the AFC West division title with a win or a tie. They can also clinch if the Las Vegas Raiders lose to the Indianapolis Colts. The Saints take on the Philadelphia Eagles and can clinch with a win, a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss or if they and the Bucs tie in their respective matchups.

The Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers can also clinch playoff spots.

The Bills need to win along with a Baltimore Ravens loss, Dolphins loss, Raiders loss and a New England Patriots loss or tie. The Steelers need to win and have the Cleveland Browns lose to clinch the AFC North division and a win or tie, or a Raiders loss or a Tennessee Titans loss or a Dolphins loss or tie to just clinch a playoff spot.

The Packers can clinch the NFC North title with a win over the Detroit Lions and a Minnesota Vikings loss or tie or tie with the Lions and a Vikings loss. The Packers get into the playoffs with a win and an Arizona Cardinals loss or tie or a win and Los Angeles Rams loss or tie or a win and a Seattle Seahawks win or tie or a tie with the Lions and a Cardinals loss or a tie and a Rams loss and a Cardinals tie or a tie and a Seahawks win or tie and a Cardinals tie.

NFL WEEK 14 POWER RANKINGS: THIS TEAM RECLAIMS THE NO. 1 SPOT

If that was confusing, read the tweet below.

There’s a full slate of NFL games this week so prepare for a lot of football.

Here’s a brief look at what’s going down in Week 14.

**

RAMS (8-4) VS. PATRIOTS (6-6)

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) shows his My Cleats My Cause shoes during a post game interview following an NFL football against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

The Rams and the Patriots are in the conversation to make the playoffs. Los Angeles is in a better spot than New England. Even though it’s only Week 14, a win for either team would help make a better case for the playoffs.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 7-5 Patriots

DATE: Dec. 10

TIME (ET): 8:20 p.m.

WHERE: SoFi Stadium

WATCH: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon

**

PANTHERS (4-8) VS. BRONCOS (4-8)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) tries to break a tackle by Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Both teams would like to salvage their seasons with wins. The Broncos are coming off a loss last week while the Panthers had a bye. Neither team is in contention for the playoffs right now.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 4-1 Broncos

DATE: Dec. 13

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Bank of America Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

BEARS (5-7) VS. TEXANS (4-8)

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Justin Houston (50) for a safety during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

It’s only the fifth matchup between the two teams in their histories. One of the oldest NFL franchises goes up against one of the youngest NFL franchises. The Bears hope to stay in the playoff conversation with a victory, while the Texans are trying to take some solace from a losing season with gritty play.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 4-0 Texans

DATE: Dec. 13

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Soldier Field

WATCH: CBS

**

BENGALS (2-9-1) VS. COWBOYS (3-9)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 34-17. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

In a battle of backup quarterbacks, Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and Bengals is less thrilling than it was thought to be over the summer. Somehow, the Cowboys are only two games back of the division-leading Giants for a playoff spot.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-4 Cowboys

DATE: Dec. 13

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

JAGUARS (1-11) VS. TITANS (8-4)

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert (47) celebrates with teammates after returning an interception 43-yards for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Here’s how the Titans bounce back. Tennessee gets to play one of the worst teams in the NFL: the Jaguars. Jacksonville gave the Vikings a run for their money but ultimately failed in the end. The Titans have playoffs on their mind while the Jags are hoping for a top draft pick.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 30-21 Titans

DATE: Dec. 13

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: TIAA Bank Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

DOLPHINS (8-4) VS. CHIEFS (11-1)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) does a back flip in the second half of an NFL game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.  (Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star via AP)

The Dolphins couldn’t have found a worse time to play the NFL’s best team: the Chiefs. Miami is still a game behind in the AFC East, while Kansas City is hoping a win can give them the AFC West title.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 14-13 Chiefs

DATE: Dec. 13

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

GIANTS (5-7) VS. CARDINALS (6-6)

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is greeted after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Seattle. The Giants won 17-12. (AP Photo/Larry Maurer)

Coming off an upset against the Seahawks, the Giants are going to need another miracle against the Cardinals. A win moves the team closer to .500 and a loss could put them out of the lead in the NFC East. Arizona needs a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot. It’s a big game for both teams.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 80-45-2 Giants

DATE: Dec. 13

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

BUCCANEERS (7-5) VS. VIKINGS (6-6)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have gone through all kinds of rough patches this season but a late bye week might be just what they needed. It’s a big game as Tampa Bay plays the Vikings. Both teams can smell playoffs but are far from clinching anything.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 33-22 Vikings

DATE: Dec. 13

TIME (ET): 1 p.m.

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

RAIDERS (7-5) VS. COLTS (8-4)

Las Vegas Raiders' Henry Ruggs III, center, celebrates his touchdown during the second half an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

The Raiders pulled off a miracle at MetLife against the Jets last week and now have to hope for the same against the Colts. It’s only the 17th meeting between the two teams. Indianapolis needs a win to keep up in the AFC South. The Raiders also need to win to maintain their playoff hopes.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 9-7 Raiders

DATE: Dec. 13

TIME (ET): 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

SEAHAWKS (8-4) VS. JETS (0-12)

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Seattle. The Giants won 17-12. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The Seahawks let one go against the Giants last week and on Sunday they welcome the Jets to Lumen Field. The Jets lost a close one to the Raiders last week and are in a good position to get the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Will Seattle take out their frustrations on this Jets team?

ALL-TIME SERIES: 11-8 Seahawks

DATE: Dec. 13

TIME (ET): 4:05 p.m.

WHERE: Lumen Field

WATCH: CBS

**

LIONS (5-7) VS. PACKERS (9-3)

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers shakes hands with Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 30-16. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The Packers are closing in on 10 wins and could clinch a playoff spot with a defeat of the Lions. Detroit will hope to play spoiler and keep their own slim playoff hopes alive with a victory.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 101-72-7

DATE: Dec. 13

TIME (ET): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: Ford Field

WATCH: FOX

**

CHARGERS (3-9) VS. FALCONS (4-8)

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) hits Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The Falcons and Chargers are playing for draft position at this point. Justin Herbert has been good for Los Angeles but has had trouble closing out games. The Falcons have just had a difficult season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 8-2 Falcons

DATE: Dec. 13

TIME (ET): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: SoFi Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

EAGLES (3-8-1) VS. SAINTS (10-2)

Jalen Hurts will get a chance to turn the Eagles’ hopes around in place of Carson Wentz. Philadelphia needs a win to keep pace in the NFC East playoff race. The Saints are hoping a win gives them the NFC South crown.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 16-12 Eagles

DATE: Dec. 13

TIME (ET): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field

WATCH: FOX

**

49ERS (5-7) VS. WASHINGTON (5-7)

Washington upset the Steelers last week and now have the 49ers to deal with. Washington have to hit the road to play at State Farm Stadium. The 49ers are playing in the Cardinals’ home field because of Santa Clara County, Calif.’s COVID-19 restrictions.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 18-10-1 49ers

DATE: Dec. 13

TIME (ET): 4:25 p.m.

WHERE: State Farm Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

BILLS (9-3) VS. STEELERS (11-1)

The NFL has two big matchups to end the week. The Bills and the Steelers are in the Sunday night game. Buffalo is looking for a second straight 10-win season. The team hasn’t had back-to-back double-digit win seasons since 1998 and 1999. Pittsburgh doesn’t have to worry about being undefeated and can play without the elephant in the room.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 14-9 Steelers

DATE: Dec. 13

TIME (ET): 8:20 p.m.

WHERE: Bills Stadium

WATCH: NBC

**

BROWNS (9-3) VS. RAVENS (7-5)

The Browns have nine wins for the first time since 2007. It’s been a dream season and could get their 10th win against the Ravens. It’s a key AFC North matchup that may affect playoff standing later in the season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 32-11 Ravens

DATE: Dec. 14

TIME (ET): 8:15 p.m.

WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium

WATCH: ESPN

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_