NFL Week 14 recap, scores and standings

Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season is nearly over and there at least one thing for certain – the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their fifth consecutive division title and the Green Bay Packers secured their second straight division title.

The Chiefs barely got past the Miami Dolphins on the road but still moved to 12-1 on the season and are gearing up for another run toward the Super Bowl as long as everyone could stay healthy.

The Packers defeated the Detroit Lions behind Aaron Rodgers’ three touchdown passes. The team will look to at least get back to the NFC title game.

Additionally, fans got to see rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a victory while the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys also picked up wins. The New York Giants lost to the Arizona Cardinals, making things even tighter in the NFC East and NFC West.

Read below for some highlights in Week 14, the scores from the week and the latest NFL standings.

WEEK 14 HIGHLIGHTS

- Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown made a ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch against the Jaguars.

- Though Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs won their matchup, the star quarterback did get sacked for 30 yards in the game by Dolphins defensive lineman Jerome Baker.

- David Montgomery had a touchdown of his own during the Bears’ blowout victory against the Texans. It was the first time in nearly 40 games that a Bears player scored from their own territory.

- Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams set a single-season record for most sacks for a defensive back. He did it against his former team, the Jets, on Sunday evening.

- Jalen Hurts replaced Carson Wentz as starting quarterback against the Saints. He was 17-for-30 with 167 yards and a touchdown pass through the air. On that ground, he ran for 106 yards on 18 carries. Miles Sanders also helped with two touchdowns.

- If you didn’t see it, defensive backs Kenny Moore II and Xavien Howard each had amazing interceptions in their respective games.

- With the Saints' loss, the Packers now are on the top of the NFC. Green Bay beat the Lions behind Aaron Rodgers’ three touchdown passes.

WEEK 14 SCORES

RAMS 24, PATRIOTS 3

BEARS 36, TEXANS 7

COWBOYS 30, BENGALS 7

CHIEFS 33, DOLPHINS 27

CARDINALS 26, GIANTS 7

BUCCANEERS 26, VIKINGS 14

BRONCOS 32, PANTHERS 27

TITANS 31, JAGUARS 20

COLTS 44, RAIDERS 27

SEAHAWKS 40, JETS 3

PACKERS 31, LIONS 24

EAGLES 24, SAINTS 21

CHARGERS 20, FALCONS 17

WASHINGTON 23, 49ERS 15

BILLS 26, STEELERS 15

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1). Bills (10-3)

2). Dolphins (8-5)

3). Patriots (6-7)

4). Jets (0-13)

AFC NORTH

1). X-Steelers (11-2)

2). Browns (9-3)

3). Ravens (7-5)

4). Bengals (2-10-1)

AFC SOUTH

1). Titans (9-4)

2). Colts (9-4)

3). Texans (4-9)

4). Jaguars (1-12)

AFC WEST

1). Z-Chiefs (12-1)

2). Raiders (7-6)

3). Broncos (5-8)

4). Chargers (4-9)

NFC EAST

1). Washington (6-7)

2). Giants (5-8)

3). Eagles (4-8-1)

4). Cowboys (4-9)

NFC NORTH

1). Z-Packers (10-3)

2). Vikings (6-7)

3). Bears (6-7)

4). Lions (5-8)

NFC SOUTH

1). X-Saints (10-3)

2). Buccaneers (8-5)

3). Falcons (4-9)

4). Panthers (4-9)

NFC WEST

1). Rams (4-9)

2). Seahawks (9-4)

3). Cardinals (7-6)

4). 49ers (5-8)

Z- Division winners

X- Playoff berth