NFL Week 13 preview: Several teams could clinch playoff spots with victories

We're coming down to the last month of the regular season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The 2020 NFL season is entering its 13th week, and with a little less chaos so far than Week 12.

The only games the league has had to move around are the games involving the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, as both teams were forced to play their matchup on a Wednesday afternoon due to coronavirus outbreaks affecting their players. The NFL will have two games on Monday and one on Tuesday this week.

Nonetheless, the week will have some intriguing matchups on the docket. The Cleveland Browns play the Tennessee Titans, the New York Giants take on the Seattle Seahawks, and the Kansas City Chiefs are back in prime time to take on the Denver Broncos.

The Chiefs, Steelers and New Orleans Saints could all clinch playoff spots this week, as well.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers both have bye weeks.

Read below for a brief look at each game this week.

**

FALCONS (4-7) VS. SAINTS (9-2)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) hands off to running back Dwayne Washington (24) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Falcons have mostly been bad this season but have won their last four out of six games and now have a chance to throw a wrench into the Saints’ plans with a win on Sunday. New Orleans beat Atlanta 24-9 in their first meeting of the season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 52-50 Falcons

DATE: Dec. 6

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

WATCH: FOX     

**

BEARS (5-6) VS. LIONS (4-7)

Chicago Bears' Darnell Mooney can't catch a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 41-25. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

The Lions have a new coach and the Bears have been slipping this season. This NFC North matchup will have an impact on either teams’ morale going forward.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 102-74-5 Bears

DATE: Dec. 6

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Soldier Field

WATCH: FOX

**

TEXANS (4-7) VS. COLTS (7-4)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) reacts after throwing an incomplete pass against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

The Colts need a big performance from Philip Rivers and Jonathan Taylor to help propel them against the Texans. Indianapolis has a narrow lead for the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 27-9 Colts

DATE: Dec. 6

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: NRG Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

DOLPHINS (7-4) VS. BENGALS (2-8-1)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, center, celebrates a touchdown with Adam Shaheen, right, during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

The AFC East is still up for grabs and the Dolphins are right on the cusp of winning or at the very least making the playoffs. Putting the Bengals away is a must. Cincinnati narrowly lost last week to the Giants.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 16-7 Dolphins

DATE: Dec. 6

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium

WATCH: U.S. Bank Stadium

**

VIKINGS (5-6) VS. JAGUARS (1-10)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs from Carolina Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (97) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Vikings are still in the hunt for the playoffs. Hopefully, a healthy Dalvin Cook and Adam Thielen can help the team score a much-needed victory. But never count out the Jaguars playing the role of spoiler in a time of transition for the organization.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 5-1 Vikings

DATE: Dec. 6

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: U.S. Bank Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

JETS (0-11) VS. RAIDERS (6-5)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The AFC playoffs will be determined by some of the games this week and the Raiders are playing in one of them. Though Las Vegas faces the hapless Jets, coach Jon Gruden isn’t taking them lightly. The Raiders are on the outside looking in right now, but a win could change that.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 23-18-2 Raiders

DATE: Dec. 6

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: MetLife Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

TITANS (8-3) VS. BROWNS (8-3)

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

The Titans are the leaders in the AFC North and face an upstart Browns team which is having its best season in recent memory. Derrick Henry is going to be tough to stop if the Cleveland defense isn’t fully happy.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 35-21 Browns

DATE: Dec. 6

TIME (ET): 1 pm

WHERE: Nissan Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

CARDINALS (6-5) VS. RAMS (7-4)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

The Cardinals and Rams have a big matchup come Sunday. Los Angeles needs a win to prevent a skid down the stretch of the season while the Cardinals are trying to get back into the win column after an up-and-down season.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 42-38-2 Rams

DATE: Dec. 6

TIME (ET): 4:05 pm

WHERE: State Farm Stadium

WATCH: FOX

**

SEAHAWKS (8-3) VS. GIANTS (4-7)

New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) looks to throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

The Seahawks and Giants are both division leaders for now. But a loss for either team could change a lot of things. Seattle is likely to win but the Giants have a solid defense that could pose problems.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 9-9 Tied

DATE: Dec. 6

TIME (ET): 4:05 pm

WHERE: Lumen Field

WATCH: FOX

**

PACKERS (8-3) VS. EAGLES (3-7-1)

Green Bay Packers' Darnell Savage (26) celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Aaron Rodgers put himself into the MVP conversation last week and on Sunday the Packers welcome the Eagles to Lambeau Field. A Green Bay win would increase the team’s stranglehold on the NFC North.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 26-15 Packers

DATE: Dec. 6

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: Lambeau Field

WATCH: CBS

**

CHARGERS (3-8) VS. PATRIOTS (5-6)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa rushes the quarterback during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Bosa is one of 32 players nominated for the seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the NFL announced Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

The Patriots are among those who could fall out of contention with a loss. The Chargers and Justin Herbert have played well but have not been able to close the door in tight games. It should be a fun matchup to watch in the evening on Sunday.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 22-14-2 Patriots

DATE: Dec. 6

TIME (ET): 4:25 pm

WHERE: SoFi Stadium

WATCH: CBS

**

CHIEFS (10-1) VS. BRONCOS (4-7)

Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammate wide receiver Tyreek Hill after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on Dec. 22, 2019, in Chicago, Ill. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes had a monster game last week and will look to build upon it against the Broncos. Denver is hoping to have its quarterbacks eligible after last week’s COVID-19 crisis.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 66-54 Chiefs

DATE: Dec. 6

TIME (ET): 8:20 pm

WHERE: Arrowhead Stadium

WATCH: NBC

**

STEELERS (11-0) VS. WASHINGTON (4-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger calls signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Steelers are on a short week. Pittsburgh plays Monday against Washington after beating the Ravens on a rare Wednesday night football game. The Steelers are hoping to keep their undefeated season alive while Washington needs a win to keep pace in the NFC East race.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 42-33-3

DATE: Dec. 7

TIME (ET): 5 pm

WHERE: Heinz Field

WATCH: TBD

**

49ERS (5-6) VS. BILLS (8-3)

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman takes off with the ball during NFL football practice near State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. The 49ers are on a three-week road trip after being forced from their stadium and practice facility because of strict new COVID-19 protocols in their home county in Northern California. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The 49ers won’t be able to play at Levi’s Stadium for some time so on Monday night they will host the Bills. Buffalo is leading the AFC East division so the 49ers will have their work cut out for them.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 6-6 tied

DATE: Dec. 7

TIME (ET): 8:15 pm

WHERE: State Farm Stadium

WATCH: ESPN

**

RAVENS (6-5) VS. COWBOYS (3-8)

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith (54) returns a Washington Football Team's Alex Smith interception for a long gain as Leighton Vander Esch (55) provides a block in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The Cowboys and Ravens end Week 13 on Tuesday night. It’s a big game for both teams who are in the middle of a playoff hunt.

ALL-TIME SERIES: 4-1 Ravens

DATE: Dec. 8

TIME (ET): 8:05 pm

WHERE: M&T Bank Stadium

WATCH: FOX/NFL Network/Amazon

**

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_