NFL Week 13 recap, scores and standings

Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season is nearly over and at least one team can say for certain they will be playing football in January.

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and clinched a playoff spot in the process. They were the first team to do so. The Saints are now two up in the win column over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and own the tiebreaker over them if it comes to that in regards to the NFC South race.

The Kansas City Chiefs would also clinch a spot later Sunday night with a victory over the Denver Broncos. The Chiefs are poised to capture another AFC West title.

Things got a bit messier in the AFC South and NFC West division races. The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts are in a tie as are the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams in their respective divisions. The New York Giants maintained control over the NFC East with an upset over the Seahawks.

Here’s what else happened in Week 13. Read below for some of the week’s highlights, scores and updated standings.

WEEK 13 HIGHLIGHTS

Baker Mayfield became the first Browns quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in the first half since Otto Graham did it in 1951. The Browns held off the Titans for the 45-31 win.

The Dolphins-Bengals game got a bit chippy. Xavien Howard and Tyler Boyd were ejected for fighting and later Brian Flores got into the face of Bengals players after a dirty hit. Miami held on to win the game in Tua Tagovailoa’s first start since suffering a thumb injury.

The Vikings barely edged the Jaguars to keep their playoff hopes alive. It was a Dan Baily field goal in overtime that put Minnesota over the edge.

Taysom Hill threw his first two touchdown passes of his career in a win against the Falcons. New Orleans became the first time to clinch a playoff spot.

The Jets stayed in the mix for Trevor Lawrence but blew their shot at a win. Gregg Williams’ decision to blitz quarterback David Carr while the Raiders needed a touchdown to win was highly criticized. Las Vegas pulled out the victory.

The Giants used solid defensive play to lock down the Seahawks. New York won the game, 17-12.

Carson Wentz was benched during the Eagles’ loss to the Packers. Jalen Hurts came into the game. Doug Pederson said afterward he wasn’t sure who would start in their Week 14 game.

- The Chiefs became the second team to clinch a playoff spot with their narrow victory over the Broncos. Travis Kelce had a touchdown catch and set a record for tight ends.

WEEK 13 SCORES

SAINTS 21, FALCONS 16

LIONS 34, BEARS 30

BROWNS 41, TITANS 35

DOLPHINS 19, BENGALS 7

VIKINGS 27, JAGUARS 24

RAIDERS 31, JETS 28

COLTS 26, TEXANS 20

RAMS 38, CARDINALS 28

GIANTS 17, SEAHAWKS 12

PACKERS 30, EAGLES 16

PATRIOTS 45, CHARGERS 0

CHIEFS 22, BRONCOS 16

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1). Bills (8-3)

2). Dolphins (8-4)

3). Patriots (6-6)

4). Jets (0-12)

AFC NORTH

1). Steelers (11-0)

2). Browns (9-3)

3). Ravens (6-5)

4). Bengals (2-9-1)

AFC SOUTH

1). Titans (8-4)

2). Colts (8-4)

3). Texans (4-8)

4). Jaguars (1-11)

AFC WEST

1). Chiefs (10-1)

2). Raiders (7-5)

3). Broncos (4-7)

4). Chargers (3-9)

NFC EAST

1). Giants (5-7)

2). Washington (4-7)

3). Eagles (3-8-1)

4). Cowboys (3-8)

NFC NORTH

1). Packers (9-3)

2). Vikings (6-6)

3). Bears (5-7)

4). Lions (5-7)

NFC SOUTH

1). X-Saints (10-2)

2). Buccaneers (7-5)

3). Falcons (4-8)

4). Panthers (4-8)

NFC WEST

1). Rams (8-4)

2). Seahawks (8-4)

3). Cardinals (6-6)

4). 49ers (5-6)

(X denotes a team has clinched a playoff spot)