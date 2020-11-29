NFL Week 12 recap, scores and standings

A wild Week 12 of the NFL season is nearly over with at least two games left to play. The Monday night game will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and the Seattle Seahawks and a special Tuesday night game will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens.

A COVID-19 outbreak among both Ravens and Steelers players forced the league to move the game back from Thursday night to Tuesday night as a precaution. But with another positive test reported Sunday night, the odds of the game actually going off appear to get slimmer each passing day.

For those who actually played on Thursday and Sunday, the playoff races got a bit tighter. The New York Giants have the lead in the NFC East division – for now. The New England Patriots are staying alive. And the San Francisco 49ers are showing their division rivals they aren’t dead just yet.

Read below for some of the highlights of Week 12, the scores and the latest standings.

WEEK 12 HIGHLIGHTS

- Patriots kicker Nick Folk and 49ers kicker Robbie Gould both delivered game-winners for their teams. Both teams also needed the win to stay in contention in their playoff races.

- Jeremy Chinn scored two defensive touchdowns for the Panthers in a loss against the Vikings. The scores both game on fumble recoveries and on back-to-back plays.

- The Texans defeated the Lions 41-25 on Thanksgiving thanks to Deshaun Watson’s four touchdowns. Detroit ended up firing coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on Saturday.

- The Titans took the lead from the Colts in the AFC South division with a huge win Sunday.

- Cleveland defeated the Jaguars on Sunday. As long as they don’t record a tie in their next games, the Browns will finish with their first non-losing season since 2007. After the game, the Jaguars fired general manager Dave Caldwell.

- The Giants took the lead in the NFC East division for the time being. The team holds the tie-breaker over the Washington Football Team and needs an Eagles loss on Monday to stay in the first.

- The Broncos did as well as everyone thought they were going to without a real quarterback. Denver elevated Kendall Hinton from the practice squad to go under center for the first time since college. Taysom Hill and the Saints took advantage, winning 31-3.

- Patrick Mahomes put up a monstrous 462 passing yards in the win over the Buccaneers. He had three touchdown passes. Tom Brady had three TDs himself but also two interceptions.

WEEK 12 SCORES

TEXANS 41, LIONS 25

WASHINGTON 41, COWBOYS 16

TITANS 45, COLTS 26

BROWNS 27, JAGUARS 25,

GIANTS 19, BENGALS 17

BILLS 27, CHARGERS 17

FALCONS 43, RAIDERS 6

PATRIOTS 20, CARDINALS 17

DOLPHINS 20, JETS 3

VIKINGS 28, PANTHERS 27

49ERS 23, RAMS 20

SAINTS 31, BRONCOS 3

CHIEFS 27, BUCCANEERS 24

PACKERS 41, BEARS 25

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1). Bills (8-3)

2). Dolphins (7-4)

3). Patriots (5-6)

4). Jets (0-11)

AFC NORTH

1). Steelers (10-0)

2). Browns (8-3)

3). Ravens (6-4)

4). Bengals (2-8-1)

AFC SOUTH

1). Titans (8-3)

2). Colts (7-4)

3). Texans (4-7)

4). Jaguars (1-10)

AFC WEST

1). Chiefs (10-1)

2). Raiders (6-5)

3). Broncos (4-7)

4). Chargers (3-8)

NFC EAST

1). Giants (4-7)

2). Washington (4-7)

3). Eagles (3-6-1)

4). Cowboys (3-8)

NFC NORTH

1). Packers (8-3)

2). Bears (5-6)

3). Vikings (5-6)

4). Lions (4-7)

NFC SOUTH

1). Saints (9-2)

2). Buccaneers (7-5)

3). Falcons (4-7)

4). Panthers (4-8)

NFC WEST

1). Seahawks (7-3)

2). Rams (7-4)

3). Cardinals (6-5)

4). 49ers (5-6)