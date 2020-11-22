NFL Week 11 recap, scores and standings

The eleventh week of the 2020 NFL season was tougher to watch than the last 10 weeks.

Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending leg injury during his game against the Washington Football Team. It also crushed the Cincinnati Bengals’ hopes of trying to miraculously get a playoff spot this season.

The Philadelphia Eagles underscored the NFC East’s futility with a bad loss to the Cleveland Browns while the Dallas Cowboys took care of business on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

The New York Jets were eliminated from playoff contention, the Pittsburgh Steelers won their 10th straight victory and the race for the AFC South became even tighter.

Continue reading for a below of what went down this weekend.

SEAHAWKS 28, CARDINALS 21

The Seahawks took the NFC West division lead for a brief moment Thursday when they defeated the Cardinals. A Carlos Dunlap game-ending sack and a Carlos Hyde touchdown proved to be the two key plays Seattle needed to solidify the victory.

TEXANS 27, PATRIOTS 20

The Texans somehow got the victory over the Patriots on Sunday. Deshaun Watson had two touchdown passes and 344 passing yards in the win.

TITANS 30, RAVENS 24

Derrick Henry scored a walk-off rushing touchdown in overtime to give the reeling Ravens its fourth loss of the season – doubling their total from last year. Henry had 133 rushing yards and the touchdown.

STEELERS 27, JAGUARS 3

The Steelers dominated the Jaguars, 27-3. Ben Roethlisberger was 32-for-46 with 267 passing yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Diontae Johnson had 12 catches for 111 yards.

PANTHERS 20, LIONS 0

P.J. Walker was 24-for-34 with 258 passing yards and a touchdown pass filling in for Teddy Bridgewater in the Panthers’ 20-0 shutout against the Lions.

WASHINGTON 20, BENGALS 9

Joe Burrow reportedly tore his ACL in the Bengals’ loss to Washington. Antonio Gibson rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown to stay in contention in the NFC East.

SAINTS 24, FALCONS 9

Taysom Hill won his first-career start as a quarterback without throwing a touchdown pass. He two touchdowns on the ground to help the Saints beat the Falcons.

BROWNS 22, EAGLES 17

The Browns picked up a win in the sloppy weather on Sunday. Nick Chubb’s 114 rushing yards proved to be the difference-maker against a hapless Eagles team.

BRONCOS 20, DOLPHINS 13

The Broncos defense forced the Dolphins to sit rookie sensation Tua Tagovailoa. Drew Lock and company held off Miami for the win. Melvin Gordon had two rushing touchdowns.

CHARGERS 34, JETS 28

The Jets became the first team to be eliminated from playoff contention. New York dropped its 10th straight game this time to the Chargers. Justin Herbert had three touchdown passes.

COWBOYS 31, VIKINGS 28

Despite Kirk Cousins’ three touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown from Dalvin Cook, the Cowboys still got the win over the Vikings. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 103 yards in the win. It’s the first time he hit the mark this season.

COLTS 34, PACKERS 31

Philip Rivers and the Colts were down 14 points at the half but came back to beat the Packers in overtime. Rivers had three touchdown passes as did Aaron Rodgers.

CHIEFS 35, RAIDERS 31

Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a win on a game-winning touchdown drive that saw him throw the game-winning touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in the final seconds against the Raiders. Mahomes and the Cheifs got their revenge to stay at one loss on the season.

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1). Bills (7-3)

2). Dolphins (6-4)

3). Patriots (4-6)

4). Jets (0-10)

AFC NORTH

1). Steelers (10-0)

2). Browns (7-3)

3). Ravens (6-4)

4). Bengals (2-7)

AFC SOUTH

1). Colts (7-3)

2). Titans (7-3)

3). Texans (3-7)

4). Jaguars (1-9)

AFC WEST

1). Chiefs (9-1)

2). Raiders (6-4)

3). Broncos (4-6)

4). Chargers (3-7)

NFC EAST

1). Eagles (3-6-1)

2). Giants (3-7)

3). Cowboys (3-7)

4). Washington (3-7)

NFC NORTH

1). Packers (7-3)

2). Bears (5-5)

3). Vikings (4-6)

4). Lions (4-6)

NFC SOUTH

1). Saints (8-2)

2). Buccaneers (7-3)

3). Panthers (4-7)

4). Falcons (3-7)

NFC WEST

1). Seahawks (7-3)

2). Rams (6-3)

3). Cardinals (6-4)

4). 49ers (4-6)