NFL Week 1 recap, scores and standings

The NFL was back in full force Sunday.

There were 13 games for fans to spend their Sunday watching as well as a handful of games that came down to the wire. There were also a ton of high-scoring affairs.

NFL rookies made an impact, the veterans returned with purpose and fans were treated to a great schedule of games for the first week of the season.

There are two games set to be played Monday night. The New York Giants take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans will face the Denver Broncos.

Here’s a brief recap of the games that were in action on Sunday.

--

CHIEFS 34, TEXANS 20

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up their first win of the season over the Houston Texans on Thursday night, 34-20. Patrick Mahomes led the way with 211 passing yards and three touchdown passes in the game. He was 24-of-32 and didn’t throw any interceptions. He was sacked once. Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards on 25 carries and scored one touchdown.

CHIEFS TOP TEXANS TO OPEN 2020 NFL SEASON

BILLS 27, JETS 17

The Bills defeated the Jets for the second straight year on opening day. Despite fumbling twice, Josh Allen was 33-for-46 with 312 yards, two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. Stefon Diggs, in his Bills debut, had eight catches for 86 yards. Sam Darnold had a touchdown pass and an interception. Jamison Crowder led the Jets with seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

PACKERS 43, VIKINGS 34

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers started off on the right foot with a win over the Vikings. Rodgers was 32-for-44 with 364 yards and four touchdown passes. Davante Adams had 14 catches for 156 yards and two touchdown catches. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard each had a touchdown catch. Minnesota scored 24 points in the fourth quarter but it wasn’t enough to win. Dalvin Cook had two rushing touchdowns.

RODGERS AT EASE AS PACKERS ROLL PAST VIKINGS 43-34

WASHINGTON 27, EAGLES 17

Washington came back from a 17-point deficit to beat the Eagles. Peyton Barber scored two rushing touchdowns in the game. Carson Wentz had two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Dallas Goedert led all receivers with eight catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Chase Young had 1.5 sacks in his pro debut.

WASHINGTON GETS 8 SACKS, RALLIES FOR 27-17 WIN OVER EAGLES

RAVENS 38, BROWNS 6

The Ravens demolished the Browns in the first game of the season. Lamar Jackson continued to be in MVP form, finishing with 275 passing yards and three touchdown passes. J.K. Dobbins rushed for two touchdowns in his debut. Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield was 21-for-39 for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

JACKSON THROWS 3 TD PASSES FOR RAVENS IN 38-6 ROUT OF BROWNS

JAGUARS 27, COLTS 20

The Jaguars pulled off an upset victory over the Colts. Gardner Minshew II was nearly flawless going 19-for-20 with 173 yards and three touchdown passes. Rookie James Robinson had 62 yards on the ground. Laviska Shenault Jr. had three catches for 37 yards and a touchdown. Philip Rivers made his Colts debut. He had 363 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. Marlon Mack left the game early with an injury.

MINSHEW MANIA 2.0: JAGUARS STUN COLTS 27-20 IN SEASON OPENER

RAIDERS 34, PANTHERS 30

The Raiders held off the Panthers in Charlotte. Josh Jacobs scored the go-ahead touchdown with 4:08 left in the game. Jacobs had three rushing touchdowns in the game. Derek Carr finished with 239 yards and a touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor. Christian McCaffrey had 96 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Teddy Bridgewater made his Panthers debut and had 270 passing yards and a touchdown pass to fellow newcomer Robby Anderson.

JACOBS RUNS FOR 3 TDS AS RAIDERS HOLD OFF PANTHERS 34-30

BEARS 27, LIONS 23

The Lions had the game but let it slip away from them. Matthew Stafford had a game-winning touchdown pass to D’Andre Swift dropped. Chicago scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win the game. Mitchell Trubisky had three touchdown passes.

TRUBISKY THROWS 3 TDS IN 4TH TO HELP BEARS BEAT LIONS 27-23

SEAHAWKS 38, FALCONS 25

Russell Wilson threw four touchdown passes in the Seahawks’ victory over the Falcons. Jamal Adams made his Seattle debut and recorded 12 tackles and a sack. Matt Ryan was 37-for-54 with 450 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the loss. Julio Jones had nine catches for 157 yards.

WILSON THROWS 4 TD PASSES, SEAHAWKS BEAT FALCONS 38-25

PATRIOTS 21, DOLPHINS 11

Cam Newton had two rushing touchdowns in his Patriots debut. He was 15-for-19 with 155 passing yards and found Julian Edelman five times for 57 yards. Sony Michel also had a rushing touchdown. The defense picked Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick off three times in the win.

NEWTON RUNS FOR 2 TDS, PATRIOTS HOLD OFF DOLPHINS 21-11

CHARGERS 16, BENGALS 13

Joe Burrow’s Bengals debut was spoiled by an offensive pass interference call on a would-be touchdown pass and a missed field goal to send the game against the Chargers into overtime. Burrow was 23-for-36 with 193 passing yards and an interception. He ran for a touchdown in the first quarter. Tyrod Taylor picked up the win as Chargers quarterback. He had 208 passing yards.

JOE BURROW FEELS THE HEARTBREAK AS BENGALS DEBUT GOES AWRY IN FINAL MINUTE VS. CHARGERS

CARDINALS 24, 49ERS 20

DeAndre Hopkins made a big impression in his first game with the Cardinals. He led the way with 14 catches for 151 yards in the game. Kyler Murray had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown to spoil the 49ers’ first game of the season.

SAINTS 34, BUCCANEERS 23

Tom Brady made his Buccaneers debut and he started with a bang, sneaking in for his first touchdown of the season. But it was pretty much all downhill from there. The Saints put on a show at home in front of team personnel. Alvin Kamara had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown. The Saints outscored the Buccaneers 17-0 in the second quarter – the big difference in the game.

TOM BRADY'S BUCCANEERS DEBUT SPOILED BY SAINTS, DREW BREES IN WEEK 1

RAMS 20, COWBOYS 17

The Rams were able to hold off the Cowboys to pick up their first victory at SoFi Stadium. Malcolm Brown ran for two touchdowns and proved to be the difference-maker. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott also had two touchdowns in the loss.

--

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1). Bills (1-0)

2). Patriots (1-0)

3). Jets (0-1)

4). Dolphins (0-1)

AFC NORTH

1). Ravens (1-0)

2). Steelers (0-0)

3). Bengals (0-1)

4). Browns (0-1)

AFC SOUTH

1). Jaguars (1-0)

2). Titans (0-0)

3). Colts (0-1)

4). Texans (0-1)

AFC WEST

1). Chiefs (1-0)

2). Chargers (1-0)

3). Raiders (1-0)

4). Broncos (0-0)

NFC EAST

1). Washington (1-0)

2). Giants (0-0)

3). Cowboys (0-1)

4). Eagles (0-1)

NFC NORTH

1). Packers (1-0)

2). Bears (1-0)

3). Lions (0-1)

4). Vikings (0-1)

NFC SOUTH

1). Saints (1-0)

2). Falcons (0-1)

3). Buccaneers (0-1)

4). Panthers (0-1)

NFC WEST

1). Cardinals (1-0)

2). Seahawks (1-0)

3). Rams (1-0)

4). 49ers (0-1)