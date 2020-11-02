NFL Trade Deadline 2020: 5 players who could be on the move

The NFL Trade Deadline is almost here. Some of the better teams in the league will have to make decisions prior to the Tuesday, 4 p.m. ET cut off to try and get better in order to make a championship run.

There have already been a handful of key trades so far.

Last Wednesday, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for offensive lineman B.J. Finney and a 2021 seventh-round draft pick. And in late October, the Baltimore Ravens acquired Yannick Ngakoue from the Minnesota Vikings to help bolster their defensive line. Baltimore sent over a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick to the Vikings.

Following the New York Jets’ 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, the team traded away veteran linebacker Avery Williamson and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. And on Monday, the San Francisco 49ers shipped linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints for veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round draft pick. The Tennessee Titans also made a move by acquiring former All-Pro defensive back Desmond King from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a sixth-round pick.

Leading up to the deadline, there are still a handful of trades that can happen. Here are the top five players who could be on the move come Tuesday.

Position: WR

2020 stats: 31 receptions, 490 yards, 5 touchdowns

Potential suitors: Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and New Orleans Saints

Summary: With All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins departing from the Houston Texans in the offseason, Will Fuller was asked to step in as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver and he’s been a fantastic weapon for quarterback Deshaun Watson. He’s easily on pace to shatter all of his previous career-highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. For Fuller, it was never about talent, it was just a matter of staying healthy. If he gets another opportunity elsewhere, he should continue to produce.

4) RYAN KERRIGAN

Position: DE

2020 stats: 8 tackles, 4 sacks

Potential suitors: Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Summary: Since entering the NFL back in 2011, Ryan Kerrigan has spent his entire career with the Washington Football Team. He’s had double-digit sacks four times, including a career-high 13.5 sacks with five forced fumbles in 2014. If he is indeed traded at the deadline, he will instantly provide depth at the defensive end position for a potential contender.

3) EVAN ENGRAM

Position: TE

2020 stats: 26 receptions, 223 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

Potential suitors: San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks

Summary: There was never a question about Evan Engram’s pure athleticism, but his inability to catch the football on a consistent basis has been his biggest downfall as a pro. His best season actually came during his rookie year, when he hauled in a career-best 64 receptions for 722 yards and six touchdowns. A change of scenery for Engram may be the best thing for him at this point in his career. If the Seahawks decide to make a play for him, quarterback Russell Wilson will instantly gel with Engram in an already potent offense.

Position: QB

2020 stats: 939 passing yards, 4 touchdowns, 3 interceptions

Potential suitors: Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New England Patriots

Summary: Dwayne Haskins only made 11 starts in two years for the Washington Football Team, and rumor has it that the team is willing to part ways with their former first-round draft pick. Haskins’ true potential is unknown, but if he heads into a solid situation backing up quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the Pittsburgh Steelers, or maybe New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick sees something in the former Ohio State signal-caller. He’s a quarterback who can be on the move.

Position: CB

2020 stats: 20 tackles, 2 passes defended, 1 interception

Potential suitors: Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints

Summary: Stephon Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, might be on the market with the trade deadline looming. There would be plenty of potential suitors for the All-Pro cornerback, but teams need to be willing to pay the price Bill Belichick and the Patriots may ask for. Last season, Gilmore piled up 53 total tackles, 20 passes defended, and six interceptions. He would be a huge improvement for any championship contender.