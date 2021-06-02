NFL insider reveals Tim Tebow odds for making Jaguars final roster

Tim Tebow’s return to the NFL after nearly 10 years since his last professional game was a surprise to many but according to one NFL insider, his chances of making the Jacksonville Jaguars final roster are actually pretty good.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" Tuesday that the odds of Tebow making the 53-man roster as a tight end are "50-50," according to a source.

JULIAN EDELMAN RECALLS TENSE PATRIOTS FILM SESSION WITH BILL BELICHICK AFTER 2017 PRACTICE FIGHT

"Is he gonna make the team? I was told 50-50," Rapoport said on Tuesday, via The Pat McAfee Show . "But he’s got the head coach in his corner, he’s obviously being brought on for a reason … They watched multiple workouts. I would imagine they think that he’s going to make it if they sign him."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tebow signed a one-year, $920,000 deal with Jacksonville last month, getting the veteran minimum for a player with his experience. He received no signing bonus or guaranteed money. He’s returning to the NFL after five years (2016-20) in the New York Mets’ organization and he’s reuniting with Meyer, his college coach, for the first time since his senior year in 2009.

Recent reports speculate that Tebow could be used in different packages like Taysom Hill is used for the New Orleans Saints but Meyer hasn’t revealed his intentions for him just yet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it’s one step at a time and see what happens," he said after camp last week. "Before you start having those conversations, you’ve got to feel where he’s at on the depth chart, etc. Obviously, it’s only been a couple of days. We have not had that conversation as an offensive staff yet."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.