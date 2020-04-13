Ex-NFL QB Tarvaris Jackson, 36, dies in Alabama car crash

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash in Alabama on Sunday night. Jackson was 36.

Jackson was an offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State. A school official confirmed Jackson’s death to the NFL Network.

Officials told TMZ Sports that Jackson was involved in a single-car crash. His car hit a tree, causing the car to overturn.

Russell Wilson tweeted his condolences after learning of Jackson’s death.

“TJack... you will be missed. Praying for your family...Love you man,” he wrote.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Jackson in the second round of the 2006 draft out of Alabama State. He played five seasons and in 36 games with the Vikings and had 3,984 passing yards with 24 touchdown passes.

Jackson joined the Seattle Seahawks prior to the start of the 2011 season. He started in 14 games for Seattle in 2011. The next year, the Seahawks drafted Wilson. He backed up Wilson during their Super Bowl run.

Jackson was on the Buffalo Bills in the summer of 2013 before rejoining the Seahawks. He was last on their team during the 2015 season.

He then became a coach at Alabama State in 2018 and then moved to Tennessee State in 2019. The Tigers finished the season 3-9 with a 2-6 conference record.

Tarvaris Jackson is survived by his wife Lakitta and three children.