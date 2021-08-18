Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

NFL stars rip ‘corny’ John Mara after strong taunting defense

On Tuesday, Mara explained why enforcing the rule will be a point of emphasis this season

By Zach Braziller | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Alvin Kamara and Tyrann Mathieu are not fans of the new taunting rule, and they didn’t hide their displeasure with Giants co-owner John Mara’s explanation for it.

On Tuesday, Mara explained why enforcing the rule will be a point of emphasis this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A member of the competition committee, Mara said, "We get kind of sick and tired of the taunting that does go on from time to time on the field…. Nobody wants to see a player taunting another player."

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) intercepts a pass intended for Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) intercepts a pass intended for Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

In response to a story about Mara’s comments, Kamara tweeted a corn emoji followed by an emoji of someone going to the bathroom and wrote, "as helllll ….."

The Saints’ Pro Bowl running back also tweeted: "Honestly I wanna ‘taunt’ juhh to see how far I can take it before I get a flag.."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mathieu, a two-time Pro Bowler and safety with the Chiefs, tweeted, "So shut up and play? Got it."

Mathieu later deleted his tweet.