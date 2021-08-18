NFL stars rip ‘corny’ John Mara after strong taunting defense

Alvin Kamara and Tyrann Mathieu are not fans of the new taunting rule, and they didn’t hide their displeasure with Giants co-owner John Mara’s explanation for it.

On Tuesday, Mara explained why enforcing the rule will be a point of emphasis this season.

A member of the competition committee, Mara said, "We get kind of sick and tired of the taunting that does go on from time to time on the field…. Nobody wants to see a player taunting another player."

In response to a story about Mara’s comments, Kamara tweeted a corn emoji followed by an emoji of someone going to the bathroom and wrote, "as helllll ….."

The Saints’ Pro Bowl running back also tweeted: "Honestly I wanna ‘taunt’ juhh to see how far I can take it before I get a flag.."

Mathieu, a two-time Pro Bowler and safety with the Chiefs, tweeted, "So shut up and play? Got it."

Mathieu later deleted his tweet.