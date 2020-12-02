NFL stars team up with Lowe's to donate $1 million in Christmas trees to families in need

The NFL has partnered up with Lowe’s for the season of giving to distribute more than 13,000 Christmas trees over the next two weeks to families hit hardest during the pandemic.

Some of the NFL’s biggest names are joining in to help bring the pre-lit Christmas trees, worth $1 million in total, to those impacted by the spread of the virus, including childcare and youth centers, first responder stations and nonprofit housing organizations.

“Our community has been through so much this year from the pandemic to damage from this season’s hurricanes, so giving back this year around the holidays is more important than ever,” New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said.

“I know how much joy a warm-cooked meal and a Christmas tree can bring to families, so when I heard about what Lowe’s was doing across the country, I knew I had to get involved and through our holiday event with Second Harvest Food Bank, we will also be providing Christmas trees to more than 425 families so they can make the most out of the holidays this year.”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescot is getting involved through the Prescott’s Faith Fight Finish Foundation where he will be teaming up with six Dallas-area organizations and non-profits to donate more than 100 pre-lit Christmas trees to local families.

“This has been a tough year for so many people who deserve nothing but joy and festivity this holiday season,” Prescott said. “I was so touched by what Lowe’s is doing to make the holidays a little brighter for these special families and organizations, and just knew I had to get involved.”

“Giving back is what the holidays are all about, and it’s an honor to be a part of these tree deliveries alongside so many other incredible NFL players and organizations.”

Other athletes involved include Jared Goff, Adam Thielen and Andy Dalton who have joined Lowe’s in spreading a little Christmas cheer.

The Lowe’s Home Team, a group of 32 current players in the league, are working on other community projects to give back to their respective cities.