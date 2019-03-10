NFL star Antonio Brown to be traded to Oakland Raiders: reports

The waiting is over regarding where star wide receiver Antonio Brown will play next season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reached a deal that will send Brown to the Oakland Raiders, according to reports.

Brown, 30, will be paid at least $30 million over three years, according to Pro Football Talk. The Steelers will receive two draft picks in return, an NFL Network report said.

The deal comes just days after talks between the Steelers and Buffalo Bills broke down, the Pro Football Talk report said.

Brown's departure from the Steelers follows months of what has been a deteriorating relationship between the former Central Michigan star, a seven-time Pro Bowler, and the American Football Conference club that drafted him in 2010 in the sixth round.

Around the middle of the 2018 season, Brown reportedly took criticism from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger over play routes Brown had run during a loss to the Denver Broncos. Roethlisberger supposedly made efforts to repair the rift but the damage apparently had been done: Brown asked for a trade, ESPN reported.

Speculation that Brown might be heading for Oakland was sparked by resurfaced comments by Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who called Brown the "hardest-working player I've ever seen."

“The greatest thing about this man is, I’ve told all our receivers: If you get a chance to watch him practice, you’ll see what unlocks the greatness in him,” Gruden said at a news conference before a Steelers-Raiders game. “He’s the hardest-working man, I think, in football. Hardest-working player I’ve ever seen practice, and I’ve seen Jerry Rice, I’ve seen a lot of good ones. But I put Antonio Brown at the top. And if there’s any young wideouts out there, I’d go watch him practice and you’ll see for yourself why he’s such a good player.”

On Saturday night, Brown posted images of himself in a Raiders uniform.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.