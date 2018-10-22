NFL sideline reporter Melissa Stark hit in head by football during live report

NFL reporter Melissa Stark could have used someone to give her a heads up as a football was flying toward her head.

Stark was giving a live report before the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans game in London when a football came flying and hit her in the back of the head.

“Hurts more every time I watch it....literally NEVER happened in 20 years covering NFL ...London, I’ll never forget you!!” Stark tweeted later.

Stark, who has been with the NFL Network since 2012, continued to give her report right after getting hit in the head.

Ian Rapoport, Stark’s colleague, tweeted his support and said he felt her pain.