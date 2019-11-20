Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Miami Dolphins
Published

NFL running back Mark Walton's girlfriend heard in 911 call crying, 'My boyfriend beat me up!'

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 20Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 20

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 20 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

The pregnant girlfriend of the former Miami Dolphins running back called the police crying and, according to a report, told them, "My boyfriend beat me up!"

TMZ Sports released a new 911 audio detailing the incident that led to the arrest of Mark Walton. Walton allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend Tuesday morning, days after learning he was the father of her unborn child. It was the running back’s fourth arrest this year.

Walton allegedly hit her, and then left the scene in a car, according to the 911 audio, which was recorded 10 to 15 minutes after the incident Tuesday in Davie, Fla.

The Miami Dolphins released suspended running back Mark Walton on Tuesday, hours after he was arrested on charges of punching his pregnant girlfriend in the head. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports, File)

The Miami Dolphins released suspended running back Mark Walton on Tuesday, hours after he was arrested on charges of punching his pregnant girlfriend in the head. (Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports, File)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A police report later said Walton also pushed her against a wall and punched her several times in the face and head.

Investigators said they noticed she had a swollen eye when cops arrived on the scene.

The woman reportedly was five weeks pregnant and had told Walton about the pregnancy Sunday. Walton reportedly was arrested and charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant person, a felony with a 15-year maximum sentence.

His bond was set at $10,000 and he was expected to be released from custody Wednesday, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

The Dolphins released Walton Tuesday.

Miami signed the 22-year-old in May after the Cincinnati Bengals released him over a series of arrests. The team’s announcement came as he was serving a four-game suspension for violating NFL conduct and substance abuse policy following the arrests last offseason.

The Bengals had drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft out of Miami.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walton played seven games for the Dolphins this season.

Walton rushed 53 times for 201 yards, an average of 3.8 yards per carry. He also had 15 receptions for 89 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.