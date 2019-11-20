NFL running back Mark Walton's girlfriend heard in 911 call crying, 'My boyfriend beat me up!'

The pregnant girlfriend of the former Miami Dolphins running back called the police crying and, according to a report, told them, "My boyfriend beat me up!"

TMZ Sports released a new 911 audio detailing the incident that led to the arrest of Mark Walton. Walton allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend Tuesday morning, days after learning he was the father of her unborn child. It was the running back’s fourth arrest this year.

Walton allegedly hit her, and then left the scene in a car, according to the 911 audio, which was recorded 10 to 15 minutes after the incident Tuesday in Davie, Fla.

A police report later said Walton also pushed her against a wall and punched her several times in the face and head.

Investigators said they noticed she had a swollen eye when cops arrived on the scene.

The woman reportedly was five weeks pregnant and had told Walton about the pregnancy Sunday. Walton reportedly was arrested and charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant person, a felony with a 15-year maximum sentence.

His bond was set at $10,000 and he was expected to be released from custody Wednesday, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported.

The Dolphins released Walton Tuesday.

Miami signed the 22-year-old in May after the Cincinnati Bengals released him over a series of arrests. The team’s announcement came as he was serving a four-game suspension for violating NFL conduct and substance abuse policy following the arrests last offseason.

The Bengals had drafted him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft out of Miami.

Walton played seven games for the Dolphins this season.

Walton rushed 53 times for 201 yards, an average of 3.8 yards per carry. He also had 15 receptions for 89 yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.