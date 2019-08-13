Ex-NFL wide receiver Roscoe Parrish arrested for allegedly threatening to kill someone: report

Former NFL wide receiver Roscoe Parrish was reportedly arrested in Florida on Monday for allegedly threatening to kill someone.

Parrish, 37, was charged with felony aggravated stalking-domestic violence and intimidation, TMZ Sports reported, citing Broward County jail records.

Specific details about Parrish’s arrest were unclear but he reportedly made “written threats to kill.”

Parrish was set to be in court on Tuesday.

The Buffalo Bills selected Parrish in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft after a stellar career with the Miami Hurricanes in college.

He played seven seasons with the Bills and one season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.