Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL
Published

NFL rookies surprise their moms with new cars on Mother's Day

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
NFL cautiously optimistic upcoming 2020 season will play out on scheduleVideo

NFL cautiously optimistic upcoming 2020 season will play out on schedule

Fox NFL analyst and former NFL player Mark Schlereth weighs in on the upcoming football season.

NFL rookies Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Queen have some extra money coming in after the two were drafted by the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

With the promise of some added cash flow, Tagovailoa and Queen helped make Mother’s Day memorable for their moms.

BALTIMORE RAVENS 2020 SCHEDULE: 3 INTRIGUING MATCHUPS

Tagovailoa surprised his mother with a Cadillac Escalade. The Dolphins quarterback posted a video of himself surprising his mother with the gift more than two weeks after he was taken with the No. 5 pick of the 2020 draft.

“I know you wanted something that would be able to carry everyone,” Tagovailoa said as his mother, Diane, asked whether the SUV was hers.

“This is yours. So you can go try your new ride out,” he said.

Meanwhile, Queen posted a picture on his Instagram Stories giving his mother the ultimate Mother’s Day treatment. Queen got his mother a 2020 Range Rover, equipped with a red bow on the hood.

COLTS' RIVERS NAMED HEAD COACH-IN-WAITING AT ALABAMA HS

“Happy Mother’s Day to the best of the best,” Queen captioned.

Neither player has signed their rookie contract, according to Spotrac.

According to Over the Cap, Tagovailoa will sign a four-year, $30.3 million with a $19.6 million signing bonus.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Ravens selected Queen No. 28 overall in the first round of the draft. According to Over the Cap, Queen is set to sign a four-year, 12.1 million deal with a $6.4 million signing bonus.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_