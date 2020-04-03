Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan slams Cowboys for Amari Cooper contract: 'I wouldn't have paid this turd'

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former NFL coach Rex Ryan is not a fan of the contract the Dallas Cowboys gave Amari Cooper last month and on Friday he slammed the wide receiver as an overpaid “disappearing act.”

Ryan appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” to discuss the five-year, $100 million extension Cooper agreed to on March 16.

“I wouldn't have paid this guy. To me, this is the biggest disappearing act in the National Football League. He doesn't show up on the road against - when the competition's good, when he's against the top corners, that guy disappears,” he said.

“He doesn’t love football,” Ryan theorized. “I wouldn't have paid this turd. No way in hell. No way in hell would I have paid this guy.”

Ryan, the former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach, argued that Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones should have instead invested the money in quarterback Dak Prescott.

“To me, you pay Dak Prescott. Forget all those numbers. You know their number one in the league because of Dak Prescott not because of this guy … they made a huge mistake right here," he said.

Prescott and the Cowboys reportedly have been in negotiations on a new deal.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.