NFL releases 2021 schedule with Week 1 few months away
There are several intriguing matchups on the docket in 2021
The 2021 NFL schedules were officially released Wednesday night and there are a ton of intriguing matchups on the docket for fans to look forward to come the end of the year.
It will be the first time in history the league will have an 18-week season. Officials voted to add another game to the schedule in the offseason. Each team will still have one bye week but there will be an added game for everyone, which means more football for fans to consume.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions and they will start off the season against the Dallas Cowboys in the first regular-season game of 2021. The game will be at home and will be aired on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.
The New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers will be the national game of the week on FOX during the first week of the season. The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams will end Sunday with a primetime matchup on NBC. And the lone Monday night game on ESPN will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.
