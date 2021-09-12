NFL ref Maia Chaka to make history during Panthers-Jets game

NFL referee Maia Chaka will make history on Sunday during the Week 1 matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets.

Chaka will be the first Black female to officiate a regular-season NFL game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It's a privilege that I've been chosen to represent women and women of color in the most popular sport in America," Chaka said in a statement before Sunday’s game.

The Panthers and Jets are set to square off at 1 p.m. ET.

In March, the league announced Chaka would be added to the roster of officials for the 2021 season.

TEXANS' DESHAUN WATSON HEALTHY SCRATCH FOR WEEK 1, TRADE TALKS HEAT UP

"I am honored to be selected as an NFL official," she said in a statement at the time. "But this moment is bigger than a personal accomplishment. It is an accomplishment for all women, my community, and my culture."

Chaka worked in the Pac-12 Conference and Conference USA in college football before making the jump to the NFL, according to NFL.com. She was also a physical education and health teacher in Virginia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Maia's years of hard work, dedication and perseverance -- including as part of the NFL Officiating Development Program -- have earned her a position as an NFL official," NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said in March. "As we celebrate Women's History Month, Maia is a trailblazer as the first Black female official and inspires us toward normalizing women on the football field."