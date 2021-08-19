NFL ref admits to screwing up in stunning video

It feels like there is a perplexing roughing-the-passer penalty at least once a week during the NFL season.

Rarely, however, do the officials admit a mistake.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But umpire Roy Ellison did just that after the crew on the Buccaneers-Bengals preseason game Saturday flagged Tampa Bay rookie first-round pick Joe Tryon for unnecessary roughness.

Tryon was wearing a microphone during the game for a video produced by the team’s website. And it picked up audio of this exchange:

Ellison to Tryon: "That was a good play on the roughing the passer."

Tryon: "I didn’t mean to hit him like that."

Ellison: "I think we may have screwed that up."

Well, the preseason is meant for working out the kinks, right? Not just for the players.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Helmet-to-helmet contact is almost always going to lead to a penalty in today’s NFL, though it did not appear Tryon lowered his head to deliver the hit on Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The helmet-to-helmet contact appears relatively minimal and unavoidable when the play is seen at full speed.

It’s not clear whether Ellison had seen an in-game replay or received word of the mistake from someone in his ear.