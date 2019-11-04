Three NFL quarterbacks complete a league first with wins over their opponents

Week 9 of the 2019 NFL season brought along a first in league history.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, Denver Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen all started games for their respective teams and they all won.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS' TRENT WILLIAMS REVEALS DOCTORS GAVE HIM DIRE DIAGNOSIS: 'I ALMOST LOST MY LIFE'

The Panthers defeated the Tennessee Titans, 30-20; the Broncos defeated the Cleveland Browns 24-19; and the Bills defeated the Washington Redskins 24-9.

The wins mark the first time three quarterbacks with the same last name won on the same week.

It was also the first time since 2000 that three quarterbacks with the same last name started a game when Brad Johnson of the Redskins, Doug Johnson of the Atlanta Falcons and Rob Johnson of the Bills did it, according to a Reddit sleuth.

49ERS' JIMMY GAROPPOLO AWKWARDLY FLIRTS WITH ERIN ANDREWS POST-GAME: 'IT FEELS GREAT, BABY'

The chances of this occurring couldn’t have been slimmer.

Kyle Allen has started in place of Cam Newton since Week 3 of the season. Newton has had foot issues and his status of returning this season does not look great. Allen has gone 5-1 this season.

Brandon Allen was originally selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars but made his way to the Broncos in September. He made his first start Sunday and won in an upset over the Browns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Josh Allen has been the starter for the Bills since he was taken in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft.