NFL veteran quarterback warns 2020 season 'will not be recognizable'

The NFL season is slated to kick off in just over two months and the effect the coronavirus pandemic will have on the league has really yet to be seen.

The latest news came Wednesday, with multiple reports saying the NFL is planning to drop two preseason games from its schedule to limit the amount of travel and contact.

Chase Daniel, a journeyman quarterback who is currently with the Detroit Lions, warned that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“Many more changes coming than just that....2020 @NFL season will not be recognizable that’s for sure,” he tweeted in response to a report about the preseason.

The NFL has not officially announced changes to the preseason. While games have yet to be postponed or the league has yet to announce any kind of “bubble” situation like the NBA, NHL, WNBA, MLS and NWSL, Commissioner Roger Goodell has already taken some precautions.

The NFL Draft was held in a completely virtual format in April for the first time ever. There were no organized team activities as most teams moved to a virtual-meeting format.

NFL training camp was moved to the end of July while players began their own private workouts, even as coronavirus cases spiked in some states and the NFL players union advised against such proceedings.