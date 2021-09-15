NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 2

One week down, 17 to go.

After the NFL season's first week, several teams showed early promise as potential contenders. Only time will tell as the season progresses, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs look like they have pieces in place to return to Super Bowl.

This week's slate of games begins Thursday night with an NFC East showdown between the Washington Football Team and New York Giants.

Here are the top 10 teams heading into Week 2.

Record: 0-1

Week 1 result: 23-16 loss to Steelers

Outlook: The Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens were also considered for the No. 10 spot in this week's rankings. However, the Bills came in at this spot despite a home loss to the Steelers. Buffalo will try to get back on track next week against the Dolphins in Miami.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 20-16 win over Washington

Outlook: Justin Herbert threw for 337 yards and one touchdown in a tough road win over the Washington Football Team. Keenan Allen had nine receptions for 100 yards. A showdown between the Chargers and Cowboys will go down in Week 2.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 28-16 win over Colts

Outlook: Russell Wilson completed 18 of 23 passes for 254 yards with four touchdowns in a big win over Indianapolis. Wideout Tyler Lockett had TD receptions of 23 and 69 yards. The Seahawks will take on the Titans next.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 41-33 win over Lions

Outlook: San Francisco held a 28-point lead before Detroit made a late attempt at a comeback. Rookie running back Elijah Mitchell had 19 carries for 104 yards with a rushing score. The 49ers travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in Week 2.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 23-16 win over Bills

Outlook: Down 10-0, the Steelers managed to pull out a victory over the Bills in Buffalo. Pittsburgh defensive end T.J. Watt had two sacks and a forced fumble. Next up for the Steelers is a matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 38-3 win over Packers

Outlook: Jameis Winston took care of business in his debut as the starter for the Saints. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 148 yards with five touchdowns in the dominating win. New Orleans will travel to Carolina to square off against the Panthers in an NFC South matchup.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 38-13 win over Titans

Outlook: Kyler Murray completed 21 of 32 passes for 289 yards with five total touchdowns in a dominating 38-13 victory over Tennessee. Wideout DeAndre Hopkins had six receptions for 83 yards with two scores. Arizona will host the Minnesota Vikings next.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 34-14 win over Bears

Outlook: Quarterback Matthew Stafford dazzled in his debut with the Rams. He completed 20 of 26 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Los Angeles will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts in Week 2.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 33-29 win over Browns

Outlook: Facing a 22-10 deficit at the midway point, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs outscored Cleveland 23-7 in the second half. Mahomes threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in the comeback win. Kansas City will square off against the Ravens in Baltimore.

Record: 1-0

Week 1 result: 31-29 win over Cowboys

Outlook: Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady threw for 379 passing yards and four touchdowns in the comeback victory to kick off the 2021 NFL season. Next up, Tampa Bay hosts the Atlanta Falcons.