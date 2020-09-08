NFL Week 1 Power Rankings: Super Bowl champs claim top spot

The start of the 2020 NFL season is finally here.

It will certainly be a unique one, which means it wouldn't be a surprise if a team comes out of nowhere and ends up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in early February.

The season is set to kick off on Thursday, when the Deshaun Watson-led Houston Texans travel to Kansas City to take on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs have announced that 22% of Arrowhead Stadium will be filled with fans in an effort to follow coronavirus safety guidelines.

Everything and everyone has been affected by the pandemic since it swept across the United States in mid-March, and for the short term, at least, it seems as if it is here to stay. There's no doubt that multiple teams may be affected by the coronavirus in one way or another, which further proves that this season will certainly be a unique one.

Here is the Week 1 edition of the NFL Power Rankings.

32) JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

2019 record: 6-10

Previous ranking: NR

The Jacksonville Jaguars have completely dismantled their team this offseason, and are in full tank mode for Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

**

31) WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

2019 record: 3-13

Previous ranking: NR

A new era is upon the football world in Washington after the longtime nickname "Redskins" was retired by the franchise. Washington drafted defensive end Chase Young out of Ohio State with the No. 2 overall pick, and the team should definitely be improved in 2020.

**

30) CINCINNATI BENGALS

2019 record: 2-14

Previous ranking: NR

The Cincinnati Bengals have found their franchise quarterback in former LSU product Joe Burrow, but the team as a whole is still many pieces away from competing in one of the best divisions in all of football.

**

29) CAROLINA PANTHERS

2019 record: 5-11

Previous ranking: NR

The Carolina Panthers will once again be carried by All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. He put together a career-year in 2019, after he piled up 1,387 rushing yards with 15 scores, and 116 receptions for 1,005 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

**

28) MIAMI DOLPHINS

2019 record: 5-11

Previous ranking: NR

The Miami Dolphins decided to select former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but the team will enter the season with journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick under center. Running backs Jordan Howard and Matt Breida will anchor the backfield and wide receivers DeVante Parker and Preston Williams will be viable weapons for Miami.

**

27) NEW YORK GIANTS

2019 record: 4-12

Previous ranking: NR

The Eli Manning era is officially over, which means second-year quarterback Daniel Jones is the new man under center. Jones will have plenty to work with on offense, including running back Saquon Barkley, wide receivers Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, and Golden Tate, as well as tight end Evan Engram. The Giants' offensive line should be vastly improved as the team continues to run their offense through Barkley.

**

26) NEW YORK JETS

2019 record: 7-9

Previous ranking: NR

Quarterback Sam Darnold, the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, will look to lead the Jets to a faster start this upcoming season, after he missed time early on while dealing with mononucleosis. He finished with 3,024 passing yards and 19 touchdowns last season, with featured wins over the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

**

25) CHICAGO BEARS

2019 record: 8-8

Previous ranking: NR

The Chicago Bears officially announced that they will start Mitchell Trubisky under center instead of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles to start the season, but you can expect that he will be on a short leash after the Bears' offense was mediocre a season ago.

**

24) DETROIT LIONS

2019 record: 3-12-1

Previous ranking: NR

Quarterback Matt Stafford led the Detroit Lions to a 3-3-1 record through the team's first seven games, but then suffered a season-ending injury, and the Lions' season spiraled out of control. Detroit failed to win a game the rest of the year. Stafford finished with 19 touchdowns and 2,499 passing yards before going down with an injury.

**

23) LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

2019 record: 5-11

Previous ranking: NR

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without Philip Rivers under center for the first time since 2003. Veteran journeyman quarterback Tyrod Taylor will take control of an offense that features wide receiver Keenan Allen, tight end Hunter Henry, as well as running back Austin Ekeler. However, rookie quarterback from Oregon, Justin Herbert, will be waiting for his turn.

**

22) LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

2019 record: 7-9

Previous ranking: NR

This is a make-or-break year for quarterback Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. If Carr, a former MVP candidate in 2016, doesn't show like he is capable of being the future of the franchise, he could be headed for a divorce from head coach Jon Gruden in the offseason.

**

21) DENVER BRONCOS

2019 record: 7-9

Previous ranking: NR

The keys to the Denver Broncos' franchise is in the hands of second-year quarterback Drew Lock. With wide receivers Courtland Sutton and rookie Jerry Jeudy, running backs Phillip Lindsay and the newly acquired Melvin Gordon, Lock definitely has the weapons to work with, so there is no reason why the league won't see the young gunslinger at his full potential right away.

**

20) ARIZONA CARDINALS

2019 record: 5-10-1

Previous ranking: NR

Over the last two seasons, a second-year quarterback won the NFL MVP.

First, it was Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes, then it was Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The man under center for the Arizona Cardinals is Kyler Murray, and he is entering his second season in the NFL. With the addition of All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the sky is the limit for Murray.

**

19) LOS ANGELES RAMS

2019 record: 9-7

Previous ranking: NR

Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley is no longer with the Rams, but quarterback Jared Goff has plenty of weapons at his disposal, and he still has head coach Sean McVay calling the plays. Los Angeles will once again be competitive in 2020.

**

18) CLEVELAND BROWNS

2019 record: 6-10

Previous ranking: NR

In his second full year, quarterback Baker Mayfield had a sophomore slump. The Browns were a high betting favorite to win the Super Bowl prior to the start of the 2019 season, but they failed to even make the playoffs. Mayfield will have wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, as well as tight end Austin Hooper, and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, which are easily some of the best weapons in the entire NFL.

**

17) ATLANTA FALCONS

2019 record: 7-9

Previous ranking: NR

Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan will once again be under center, but head coach Dan Quinn is on the hot seat after the Falcons failed to make the playoffs last year. In a tough division with the New Orleans Saints and Drew Brees, as well as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons will certainly have their work cut out for them.

**

16) NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

2019 record: 12-4

Previous ranking: NR

The Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era is officially over after 20 seasons together. In the offseason, the Patriots signed free agent quarterback Cam Newton to be the successor for the future Hall of Famer. Experts are already burying the Patriots, but don't count them out so fast.

**

15) PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

2019 record: 9-7

Previous ranking: NR

With limited weaponry in 2019, quarterback Carson Wentz still managed to lead the Eagles to the NFC East title. Some of his playmakers will return this upcoming season, but Philadelphia already has multiple key offensive lineman who are out indefinitely. Wentz will once again need to make magic in 2020.

**

14) HOUSTON TEXANS

2019 record: 10-6

Previous ranking: NR

As long as quarterback Deshaun Watson is under center for the Texans, they will compete for an AFC South title. DeAndre Hopkins is gone, but Will Fuller V, Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb, and Kenny Stills will all be key contributors, along with running back David Johnson, who was acquired from the Cardinals in exchange for the All-Pro wideout.

**

13) INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

2019 record: 7-9

Previous ranking: NR

With one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, two rookies in running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and veterans T.Y. Hilton and Jack Doyle, the Colts are primed to have a bounce-back year with quarterback Philip Rivers. Darius Leonard is one of the best young defensive players in the NFL, and will be a true contender for NFL Defensive Player of Year.

**

12) PITTSBURGH STEELERS

2019 record: 8-8

Previous ranking: NR

Ben Roethlisberger returns at quarterback for the Steelers. The Baltimore Ravens are currently front and center of attention in the AFC North, and the Browns are one of the most talked-about teams in the league, but don't count out a historically great franchise like the Steelers. With one of the best defenses in all of football, Pittsburgh will look to make noise.

**

11) BUFFALO BILLS

2019 record: 10-6

Previous ranking: NR

The Buffalo Bills will look to dethrone the New England Patriots as champions in the AFC East, but in order for that to happen, quarterback Josh Allen will need to turn his game to another level. The Bills acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs in the offseason to give Allen a premier No. 1 talent at the position.

**

10) MINNESOTA VIKINGS

2019 record: 10-6

Previous ranking: NR

Led by an offense centered around running back Dalvin Cook, the Vikings rolled to a 10-6 record and Wildcard berth in the NFC. Last year, quarterback Kirk Cousins engineered a first-round upset of the New Orleans Saints in the playoffs, but fell to the eventual conference champion San Francisco 49ers. Minnesota will once again compete for a division title this season.

**

9) TENNESSEE TITANS

2019 record: 9-7

Previous ranking: NR

Titans running back Derrick Henry carried the franchise on his back all the way until the AFC Championship Game. He led Tennessee over the New England Patriots in the Wildcard Round. A week later, followed that up with an upset win over the No. 1 seeded Baltimore Ravens. Ryan Tannehill rejuvenated the franchise once he took over at quarterback, and wideout A.J. Brown emerged as one of the best talents at the position. The Titans will look to prove that they weren't a one-year wonder.

**

8) DALLAS COWBOYS

2019 record: 8-8

Previous ranking: NR

There isn't a team more talented in the entire NFL from top to bottom than the Dallas Cowboys. Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will take over, and look to make "America's Team" relevant again. Quarterback Dak Prescott will once again try to prove that he deserves a long-term deal from the franchise that drafted him.

**

7) GREEN BAY PACKERS

2019 record: 13-3

Previous ranking: NR

The Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers are coming off an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, but they once again failed to make it back to the Super Bowl. There's no doubt about it that the window is closing in the Rodgers era. This may be their final year at a chance to win a championship.

**

6) TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

2019 record: 7-9

Previous ranking: NR

Quarterback Jameis Winston is gone. Now, future Hall of Famer Tom Brady is taking over, and the Buccaneers are suddenly in contention for a Super Bowl for the first time since 2002. Not only did the Bucs add Brady, but they brought tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement, to go along with wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

**

5) SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

2019 record:13-3

Previous ranking: NR

Two years ago, the San Francisco 49ers took defensive end Nick Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft. One year later, the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl behind quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a stout defense led by cornerback Richard Sherman. The 49ers are arguably in the toughest division in all of football, so making another deep playoff run will be extremely tough.

**

4) SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

2019 record: 11-5

Previous ranking: NR

Since entering the league in 2012, quarterback Russell Wilson has never missed the playoffs. He also made two Super Bowl appearances, won one title, and has established himself as of one of the greatest quarterbacks in the entire NFL. The Seahawks traded for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams furthering proving that they are going all-in on winning another Super Bowl.

**

3) BALTIMORE RAVENS

2019 record: 14-2

Previous ranking: NR

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was the league MVP in his second season. He had 43 total touchdowns (36 passing, 7 rushing), and set a new NFL record for rushing yards in a single-season by a quarterback with 1,206 yards. The Ravens, the No. 1 seed in the AFC last season, are fully loaded heading into 2020, and will once again be Super Bowl contenders.

**

2) NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

2019 record: 13-3

Previous ranking: NR

If there's one team's window that is nearly closed it's the New Orleans Saints. Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees has two years left on his contract, and he could retire as early as the end of this season. But he's trying to return to the Super Bowl and bring the city of New Orleans another championship.

**

1) KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

2019 record: 12-4

Previous ranking: NR

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the new face of the NFL for years to come, and they most certainly will be the league's next dynasty. Mahomes is arguably one of the greatest talents that we've ever seen at the position, and with a future Hall of Fame head coach like Andy Reid in his corner, the sky is the limit for this team over the next 10 years.