NFL playoff games should be played indoors, Hall of Famer says after Bills-Ravens game

Lamar Jackson was apprehensive about the weather in Buffalo ahead of the Baltimore Ravens divisional-round game against the Bills on Saturday, but for Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, the elements should be the last thing teams worry about in the playoffs.

Jackson told reporters days before the game that he had "zero" experience playing in the snow and was hoping to avoid making Saturday his first.

He got his wish but instead had to deal with strong winds that saw kickers on both sides miss field goals, while he finished with just 162 passing yards before leaving the game late in the third quarter.

The Ravens lost 17-3, but former St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner seemed to suggest there could have been a different outcome had the conditions been more ideal.

"Can we just play every playoff game inside?" he said on the NFL Network Sunday. "Here’s what I don’t like. I don’t like when we come to the biggest moments of the season and the biggest moments of our career, and now the elements become a part of the mix."

He continued: "I want the best team to be able to advance, all the elements be exactly the same for every team."

Warner’s comments were not well received on social media, with some pointing out that his best seasons were when he was on teams with domes (the Rams and Arizona Cardinals).

He further explained his remarks on Twitter, saying poor weather conditions are why Super Bowls are not often played in colder cities.

Warner also addressed Bills fans who felt slighted by the remark, adding that it wasn’t about them winning the game.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the next team to battle the elements when they travel to Lambeau Field next weekend to take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game.