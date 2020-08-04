NFL players face major fines for violating coronavirus protocols

NFL players face stiff financial penalties in the coming weeks for violating the league’s coronavirus-related protocols for the 2020 season, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Players can be fined for engaging in “High-Risk COVID-19 conduct” under a revised agreement between league executives and unions representatives. The harshest penalties are tied to violations related to the NFL’s coronavirus testing policy.

Any player who refuses to submit to a COVID-19 test will receive a written warning, according to a memo to players obtained by USA Today. Repeated violations will result in a maximum fine of $50,000.

Other policy violations, such as a refusal to wear a mask at team facilities or adhere to social distancing measures, will result in maximum fines of $14,650 for repeated violations. Attending parties, bars and even other professional sporting events can result in fines or suspensions.

The NFL enacted strict safety protocols and daily coronavirus testing ahead of the start of training camp on July 28. In addition, the league canceled all preseason games.

Players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. ET to decide whether they will “opt out” of playing this season because of concerns related to the pandemic. Dozens have players have already said they plan to sit out.