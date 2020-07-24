NFL, players association reach agreement during coronavirus pandemic, will open training camps on time

The National Football League (NFL) and Players Association reached an agreement on Friday to have training camps open on schedule in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

League Commissioner Roger Goodell issued a statement saying proper protocol would be followed to ensure team safety and to prevent any further spread of COVID-19.

"​​The NFL clubs and the NFL Players Association approved an agreement that broadly resolves all outstanding issues relating to the opening of training camps and start of the 2020 season. Training camps will begin as scheduled," the statement began.

"We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel," Goodell continued. "These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local public health officials."

NFL, PLAYERS AGREE TO SCARP PRESEASON SCHEDULE, REPORTS SAY

He added, "The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl."

The Player's Association voted 29-3 to open training camps on time, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported

This news comes just three days after the league decided to scrap its preseason schedule entirely, following a request from the player's union. Union leaders reportedly told players about the preseason decision during a Tuesday night conference call.

All athletes who have tested negative for the virus will have their physicals conducted at team facilities in early August, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

The league hopes to start the regular season on time beginning September 10 with a matchup between the Texans and Chiefs.