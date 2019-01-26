Expand / Collapse search
NFL player sent to hospital for psych exam after allegedly punching cop

By Robert Gearty | Fox News
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates is seen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Thursday, August 30, 2018. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An NFL player went to the hospital for a psychiatric exam Saturday after being accused of punching a member of the New York City Police Department in the eye.

The Associated Press reported Saturday afternoon that the player, Detroit Lions reserve linebacker Trevor Bates, 25, was arrested and charged with failing to pay a taxi fare and punching a police officer at a police station house in Queens.

The officer who was punched was trying to take Bates’ fingerprints after he was arrested on a charge of skipping out on a cab fare, the New York Post reported. Cops said Bates was collared after the cabbie dropped him off at a motel near LaGuardia Airport.

As he was being fingerprinted, Bates was said to have become irate, according to the paper.

He then punched the officer, who was trying to calm him down, because he “didn’t like the people in the room,” the paper reported.

Additional officers subdued Bates who is 6-foot-2 and nearly 250 pounds.

The officer suffered a cut over his eye and a concussion, according to the paper.

Bates faces charges including assault, resisting arrest, theft of services and obstructing governmental administration, AP reported.

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Bates in the seventh-round in 2016.

Bates' biggest contribution to the Lions' disappointing 6-10 season in 2018 was the three tackles he made on special teams, according to CBSSports.com.