Ex-NFL player who had arm amputated after car crash thanks bystanders: 'They're the ones that saved my life that night'

Former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Kendrick Norton, who had his arm amputated after a car crash in Florida on the Fourth of July, thanked the good Samaritans who helped save his life.

Norton was driving his SUV with his girlfriend Kira Williams in the passenger seat when his vehicle made contact with a truck in an attempt to switch lanes, according to authorities.

According to an interview on ESPN published Tuesday, Norton said he believes he lost half of the blood in his entire body that night and while he went to the hospital, Williams stayed with the car to wait for a tow truck to flip it over so she could retrieve the arm that was amputated by emergency personnel on the scene.

Norton told ESPN he remembers laying on the ground while bystanders helped him at the scene.

“I just remember us getting out of the car,” Norton said. “And I guess people had already stopped. So basically after we got out of the car, you know, it was immediately people already right there ready to help. They were taking belts off and shirts. And I heard them calling for different things. Some dude brought me some water from out of his car. There were just people coming from everywhere, helping me, to police officers cutting off my clothes.”

He added: “There were so many people around me trying to help keep Kira calm. She told me a lady took off her shoes and gave them to her. And, you know, those people basically left naked that day because they used all their stuff and gave it to us to help. So it was amazing seeing those people that don't even know you from a can of paint to get out of their car and do all that for us.”

Norton credits everyone who was at the scene with saving his life.

“I would just tell them thank you,” Norton said. “They're the ones that saved my life that night. We have the names of some people. But we're still trying to find that couple that actually were the first people on the scene to start helping.”

Norton has appeared at Dolphins games since the crash. He admitted in the interview that he missed the game but was ready to move on.

The Carolina Panthers selected Norton in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. He did not play in a game for the Panthers during the season.

Norton bounced around from the Panthers’ main roster and the practice squad before the Dolphins claimed him. He was expected to make the Dolphins roster during training camp, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Norton played college football with the Miami Hurricanes. In three seasons, he recorded five sacks and 84 total tackles.