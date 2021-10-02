NFL odds: How to bet Ravens vs. Broncos

When the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos clash on Sunday, it'll be a meeting of two teams somewhat unexpectedly atop the AFC so far in the 2021 regular season.

The Broncos, of course, are the real surprise to most neutral observers, off to a red-hot 3-0 start. Now, a Ravens team looking to move past a close call in Week 3 presents Denver's toughest test by far to date – and the odds indicate that this one should be a nail-biter.

Here are the NFL odds on Ravens vs. Broncos: the point spread, moneyline and total over/under, plus picks from our betting expert ( with all odds via FOX Bet ).

Baltimore Ravens @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Broncos -.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than .5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Broncos -110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Ravens -110 to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz: "When I see a fishy line like the 3-0 Broncos favored by less than a point at home against the Ravens, I think Vegas knows something we don't, which is why I'd lean to taking Baltimore.

"However, I'm not sure how I can make that case. The Broncos' opponents are 0-9, having beaten the winless Giants , Jaguars , and Jets , but Denver has dominated all three opponents, which is what good teams do against bad teams.

"The Broncos are a high-efficiency team, ranking fifth in overall yards per play. Their quarterback play with Teddy Bridgewater might be the surprise of the season at that position so far. Bridgewater is top five in passer rating and completion percentage, and now he's facing a Ravens defense that's 21st in pass defensive efficiency.

"The Ravens did activate some injured defenders off the injured list for this game, but how effective can they be this weekend? Not much.

"I see concern for the Ravens right now in their offense, which had issues against the Lions . Drops aside — and they were horrific drops — the offense doesn't rush the ball as well this season with their offensive line not being what it has. Lamar Jackson is only completing 60% of his passes, and they are sitting at 21st in passing.

"The Broncos' defense has been stout against the run and pass, only allowing 4.1 yards per play, which is second in the NFL. Again, they've played poor offenses, and the Ravens will be the best offense they've played to date.

"I don't expect them to hold Baltimore to eight points, their average allowed so far, but the Broncos' defense will slow down the Ravens enough for Denver to win this game.

"Lastly, the Ravens are a Chiefs fumble and a historic field goal from Justin Tucker away from being 0-3. This year's Ravens team is not what they've been the previous three years, primarily because of their injuries."

PICK: Denver (-.5 at FOX Bet) to win by 1 or more points to cover the spread of -.5

