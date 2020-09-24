NFL, NBA, WNBA players should steer athletes away from Louisville, Kentucky amid Breonna Taylor case, Rev. Jesse Jackson says

Rev. Jesse Jackson called on professional athletes to discourage high-profile high school athletes from attending the University of Louisville and the University of Kentucky in wake of the Breonna Taylor indictment decision.

Jackson particularly called on players from the NFL, NBA and WNBA to help him out.

“The players in the WNBA, NFL & NBA must discourage high profile athletes, basketball & football players, from going to the University of Kentucky & the University of Louisville. We must make economic life in KY inconvenient. This tactic has always worked for oppressed people,” Jackson tweeted.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear was asked about Jackson’s tweet and said he disagreed with the reverend’s call, according to WKYT-TV. He said the schools didn’t have anything to do with the Taylor case.

Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, a Jefferson County grand jury announced Wednesday. The other two officers at the focal point of the investigation avoided charges. No officer was charged in Taylor’s death.

The indictment was announced 194 days after Taylor, 26, was shot six times by the officers who entered her home during a botched drug raid on March 13.

Authorities found that the bullets fired by Hankison traveled into the neighboring apartment while three residents were home – a male, a pregnant female and a child – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said at a press conference after the grand jury's announcement.

Hankinson faces up to five years on each of three counts if convicted, Cameron said.