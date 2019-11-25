NFL optimistic Myles Garrett will be ready for Week 1 upon return from indefinite suspension: report

The NFL is reportedly hopeful that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will not miss any games in 2020 following his indefinite suspension over his helmet-swinging incident.

Garrett must meet with the commissioner’s office during the offseason to be reinstated from his indefinite suspension. The NFL made that mandate to gauge Garrett’s reaction to the suspension for the brawl with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, ESPN reported Sunday.

The NFL plans to be open-minded and listen to Garrett's answers and if he meets the league’s standard, officials are confident he’d be back for Week 1 in 2020, sources told ESPN.

Garrett was suspended for ripping Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him with it during their Week 11 fight. Garrett claimed in his appeal hearing that the quarterback used a racial slur, but he said he should have been more restrained in his actions. Rudolph denied using a slur.

“I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension. This was not meant for public dissemination, or was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed,” Garrett said.

“I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was borne out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”

Rudolph received a $50,000 fine for his role in the fight.